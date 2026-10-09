Lahiru Udara is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter for Sri Lanka who made his T20I debut in 2023
After years in the domestic circuit, he recently broke through with his maiden Test century against the West Indies in 2026
His stellar 91 off 55 balls against Pakistan in Rawalpindi highlights his growing importance as a multi-format asset
Lahiru Udara was the story of the first T20I against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026. He struck 91 off 55 balls, with 11 fours and a six, to lift Sri Lanka to 182-8 after a shaky start. He added 60 with Kamindu Mendis and 57 with Dasun Shanaka. Udara was reprieved on 77 when Abrar Ahmed misjudged a skier. He fell caught at long-on, nine runs short of a maiden T20I century.
Who Is Lahiru Udara?
Lahiru Udara Igalagamage was born on November 27, 1993. He is a right-handed Sri Lankan batter who also keeps wicket, and he was listed as the wicketkeeper in the Rawalpindi XI.
Udara made his first-class debut for Nondescripts Cricket Club in the 2013-14 Premier Trophy, on January 17, 2014. He spent years in the domestic circuit before getting his international break.
He made his T20I debut on October 4, 2023, against Afghanistan, wearing cap number 104. His Test debut came in June 2025 against Bangladesh, where he made 29 and 9 in the first match and 40 in the second.
His big moment came in the second Test against West Indies in 2026. He scored his maiden Test century off 117 balls. According to News18, he also became the first Sri Lankan opener to hit five sixes in a Test innings.
Udara has shown he can bat both ways, with patience in Tests and power in T20Is. His Rawalpindi knock was among the best by a Sri Lankan batter in recent T20Is against Pakistan. He is now a key part of Sri Lanka’s batting plans across formats.