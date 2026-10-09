Lahiru Udara was the story of the first T20I against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026. He struck 91 off 55 balls, with 11 fours and a six, to lift Sri Lanka to 182-8 after a shaky start. He added 60 with Kamindu Mendis and 57 with Dasun Shanaka. Udara was reprieved on 77 when Abrar Ahmed misjudged a skier. He fell caught at long-on, nine runs short of a maiden T20I century.