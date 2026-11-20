Pakistan Crush Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In Rawalpindi To End Two-Year Test Series Drought
Pakistan on Friday ended a two-year wait for a Test series victory by crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Test in Rawalpindi to win the two-match series 1-0. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 98 on Day 1 and Pakistan took a commanding 227-run first-innings lead with their 325 total to stay firmly in control. Player Of The Match And Series Mohammad Abbas (3/55) had Asitha Fernando lbw early On Day 4. Sri Lanka fought back in their second innings to reach 316 with Milan Rathnayake unbeaten On 66. Pakistan chased 90 and raced to 90/2 in just 13 overs in the opening session.
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