The Supreme Court dismissed the ED’s challenge to Azam Khan’s interim bail in the money-laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar, returns to SP politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.
The SP won 13 seats across Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal and Amroha districts in 2022; Khan’s network is assessed to reach 25–30 constituencies.
“This time, there will be no election; there will be a revolution.” These were the words of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after he walked out of jail on interim bail.
The Supreme Court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s challenge to the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order in a money-laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, who has a strong political base in Rampur, is now back in the SP’s calculations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.
The party’s challenge is to turn Khan’s local network into electoral strength across Rohilkhand, while holding on to Muslim voters whom AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also been courting.
Khan’s Reach In A Region Of 57 Seats
Khan has been elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Rampur Sadar 10 times. His political network extends across Rampur and neighbouring districts, including Moradabad, Sambhal and Amroha. His influence is assessed across 25 to 30 Assembly constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP is seeking to hold on to its support base.
The region’s electoral numbers underline its importance. Rohilkhand accounts for 57 of the state’s 403 Assembly seats, while western Uttar Pradesh has 117. In the 2022 Assembly election, the SP won five of Moradabad district’s six seats, three of Rampur’s five, three of Sambhal’s four and two of Amroha’s four.
The SP and its then ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, together secured a 40.2% vote share and won 21 seats in western Uttar Pradesh in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the SP won Moradabad by about 1.1 lakh votes and Sambhal by around 1.2 lakh.
Akhilesh’s Jail Visit Signalled Khan’s Importance
Akhilesh Yadav visited Rampur jail on October 22 to meet Khan, signalling the party leadership’s efforts to keep the veteran leader close. After the meeting, Akhilesh said: “Azam was, is, and will remain.”
Khan’s return could put his network of local leaders and workers back into the SP’s campaign machinery. His knowledge of constituencies across Rohilkhand could inform the party’s candidate selection and voter outreach.
After his release, Khan said voters would focus on issues rather than religion and caste. “We were ready to die for the Constitution and the law; we are ready and will remain ready,” he said. He also called for people to “demand the freedom of the Constitution”.
SP And AIMIM Compete For Muslim Support
Khan’s return comes as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeks to expand his party’s presence in Uttar Pradesh and challenge the SP’s position among Muslim voters. Owaisi has accused Akhilesh of taking the community’s support for granted and questioned the SP’s treatment of prominent Muslim leaders.
Khan’s presence gives the SP a senior Muslim leader with an established political organisation in western Uttar Pradesh. His participation in the party’s campaign could help it reconnect with local workers and voters, while also shaping how the party responds to AIMIM’s outreach.
The impact will depend on the role Khan takes in the election campaign and how the SP combines his local network with its broader state-wide strategy. The party’s 2022 results and its 2024 wins in Moradabad and Sambhal give it a strong base in the region; Khan’s return adds a prominent organiser to that effort.