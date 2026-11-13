Muslim voters are spread across a wider electoral map. At least 143 Assembly constituencies have a significant Muslim presence, including 70 seats where they account for 20-30% of the population and 73 where their share exceeds 30%. These constituencies are concentrated particularly in Rohilkhand (Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur and Bijnor) and Upper Doab (Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and adjoining areas)