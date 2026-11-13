BJP’s Past Performances

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the party won 312 of the state's 403 seats, securing a sweeping majority, and retained power in 2022 with 255 seats, despite a decline in its tally. Its performance in the 2022 elections demonstrated that it could retain a substantial portion of its support base despite anti-incumbency and a resurgent Samajwadi Party (SP), which increased its tally to 111 seats from 47 in 2017. The BJP also registered important victories in Assembly by-elections, including the 2022 Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections, where it wrested both seats from the SP, signalling its ability to make inroads into constituencies traditionally associated with the opposition.