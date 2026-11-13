BJP issued Tripura MLA Hossain a notice over alleged remarks.
Hossain must reply within seven days or face party action.
Opposition demands an FIR and threatens to approach the court.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on Thursday served a show-cause notice on Boxanagar MLA Tofazzal Hossain over alleged objectionable remarks about the lifestyle and food habits of the state's indigenous people. The move has set off a political row in the northeastern state.
The notice, signed by Tapas Bhattacharjee, convener of the state BJP's disciplinary committee, asks Hossain to explain his position within seven days. If he fails to do so, the party has warned, it will take appropriate action.
"The party has raised concerns over your conduct, stating that the alleged statements could have implications for party discipline and organisational interests," the notice said.
How The Controversy Began
The controversy erupted after a video purportedly showing Hossain making derogatory comments about indigenous communities went viral, drawing criticism from several quarters. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
Hossain has since apologised, saying he never intended to hurt the sentiments of indigenous people in the state. His reaction to the show-cause notice was not immediately available.
Chief Minister's Response
Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters he was aware of the matter and had discussed it with state BJP president Abhishek Debroy. He noted that the MLA had already apologised for his alleged misconduct, adding that "the style of delivering speech is not the same for all persons".
"The party will take a decision on the matter," Saha said, adding that if legal intervention was required, it would be taken care of.
Opposition Demands Legal Action
Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said two complaints had been lodged against the MLA at West Agartala police station, but no FIRs had been registered. He said the CPI(M) would approach the court if no case was filed over remarks he described as objectionable and disgraceful, and aimed at disturbing communal harmony.
Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also demanded that an FIR be registered against Hossain under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his remarks targeting indigenous people.