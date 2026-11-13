Calcutta High Court Questions Abhishek Banerjee’s Remarks On Judges During Security Plea Hearing

PTI quoted Banerjee as saying: “I moved high court. The court heard the matter partially. The matter was listed for hearing on 13th at Justice Krishna Rao's court. Perhaps there was some kind of pressure from these people, as a result of which the court did not complete the hearing. Later, before the vacation bench started functioning, my petition was listed as item no. 16. The judge heard till case no. 15 and left the court because the next in line matter was a writ petition about my security.”