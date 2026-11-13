IND vs NZ 4th ODI Score LIVE Updates: India are 2-0 up in the series after three ODIs with the third match getting washed out due to rain. Check real-time updates of the IND vs NZ 4th One Day International match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India's Shreyas Iyer bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand.

India's Shreyas Iyer bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE: India can seal the five-match series when they face New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, 13 November, with the toss at 7:00 AM IST and the first ball at 7:30 AM IST. India lead 2-0 after winning the first two matches, and the third in Hamilton was washed out without a ball bowled. The second ODI was cut to 41 overs a side, and India won by four runs via DLS. The pitches have favoured bowlers, offering swing, seam and bounce. No team has crossed 200 in an innings, and India have chased targets below 200 in both completed games. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have left for the Test series starting 19 November. Shreyas Iyer captains and Ishan Kishan is vice-captain and keeper. The predicted XI includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. An India win makes the final ODI a dead rubber, while a New Zealand win keeps the series alive.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Nov 2026, 07:10:01 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: IND Playing XI! India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

13 Nov 2026, 07:10:01 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: NZ Playing XI! New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher

13 Nov 2026, 07:03:39 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Toss Update! India have won the toss and opted to field first.

13 Nov 2026, 06:57:04 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: What will be the playing XI! India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

13 Nov 2026, 06:41:06 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Weather Forecast! After rain disrupted all three previous matches, there is some good news for cricket fans. The weather forecast for Mount Maunganui looks promising, with no rain predicted at Bay Oval on Friday. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 22°C. A full 50-over contest is on the cards as India look to seal the series.

13 Nov 2026, 06:24:14 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Head-to-Head record! Total Matches: 124

India Won: 64

New Zealand Won: 52

No Result: 7

Tied: 1

13 Nov 2026, 06:15:23 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Squads! New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur

13 Nov 2026, 06:07:34 am IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Live Streaming! The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels across India. Fans can also live stream the match live online through the Sony LIV app and website.