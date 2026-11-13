India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: IND Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: NZ Playing XI!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Toss Update!
India have won the toss and opted to field first.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: What will be the playing XI!
India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Weather Forecast!
After rain disrupted all three previous matches, there is some good news for cricket fans. The weather forecast for Mount Maunganui looks promising, with no rain predicted at Bay Oval on Friday. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 22°C. A full 50-over contest is on the cards as India look to seal the series.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Head-to-Head record!
Total Matches: 124
India Won: 64
New Zealand Won: 52
No Result: 7
Tied: 1
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Squads!
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Live Streaming!
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels across India. Fans can also live stream the match live online through the Sony LIV app and website.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Welcome!
Welcome to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the crucial fourth ODI between India and New Zealand! Leading 2–0, a Shreyas Iyer-led Indian side aims to seal the series, while Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps fight to stay alive. Buckle up for thrilling action featuring icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.