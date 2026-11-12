Mid-Air Scare In Wellington! Indian Cricketers Face Aborted Landing After Fierce Crosswinds Force Emergency Go-Around

India’s squad faced a turbulent arrival in Wellington on Wednesday, November 11, after severe crosswinds forced a go-around
Test captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain KL Rahul and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj were among the passengers on the Air New Zealand flight
The aircraft landed safely at 1:06 PM, about 26 minutes behind schedule, with no injuries reported
India’s cricketers reached Wellington the hard way on Wednesday, November 11. An Air New Zealand flight with part of the squad on board turned back from its first landing attempt after severe crosswinds, then came in safely on the second try. Test captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain KL Rahul and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj were among those on the plane.
The aircraft went around during its approach to Wellington Airport, one of the world’s most testing airports because of its wind conditions. Inside the cabin, the turbulence made for an uncomfortable experience. It landed safely at 1:06 PM, about 26 minutes behind schedule. No injuries were sustained as reported by RevSportz.
The players later began preparations for the first Test. The drama also offered an early reminder of the weather conditions India could face in the New Zealand capital ahead of the series opener at the Basin Reserve on November 19.
Flight From Hamilton
India travelled on after the third ODI in Hamilton on Tuesday. Roughly eight to 10 squad members took Air New Zealand flight NZ5817, an ATR 72-600 turboprop, to start red-ball work before the first Test at the Basin Reserve on November 19.
The service was operated by an ATR 72-600 turboprop. It departed Hamilton at 11:43 AM local time and was uneventful until the descent into Wellington.
Wellington Airport sits beside the Cook Strait and is hemmed in by rugged hills. The location makes it prone to strong crosswinds, sudden wind shear and turbulence, conditions that often make approaches difficult.
Landing Attempt Details
The approach turned tricky. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft descending to a few hundred feet above the water shortly before 12:45 PM as it lined up for landing.
The pilots then abandoned the first attempt after unstable air currents and gusting crosswinds disrupted the final approach. The aircraft climbed back above 5,000 feet.
It then flew a wide holding pattern over the Cook Strait before trying again. The second approach succeeded, with the plane landing safely at 1:06 PM and bringing relief to the Indian players and support staff on board.
Test Series Context
The Wellington stop has immediate cricket value. India are due to begin the first Test at the Basin Reserve on November 19.
The capital’s winds have already given the visitors a first taste of local conditions. That matters because the Basin Reserve is known to help swing and seam bowlers.
Weather could shape the match. Wednesday’s arrival underlined how much the elements may influence India’s preparation and the opening Test itself.