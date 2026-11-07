Shubman Gill Sees Gurnoor Brar As Key Weapon For World Cup 2027 Plans After Wellington Heroics

Gurnoor Brar took 4/30 in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington
Shubman Gill praised Brar’s pace and bounce after the match
Gill said consistency in line and length will be key to Brar’s progress
Gurnoor Brar has given India a fresh pace option for the 2027 ODI World Cup after his match-winning spell in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. Brar returned 4/30 as India tested an inexperienced attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Captain Shubman Gill backed the young quick after the match and pointed to the traits that stand out. Gill highlighted Brar’s pace and bounce but also stressed that consistency in line and length will decide how far he goes.
The performance matters beyond one game. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, India are using the New Zealand series to assess backup fast-bowling options and build depth around their established names.
Gill On Brar's progress
Gill made his assessment at the post-match presentation ceremony. He tied Brar’s latest return to signs from the previous game and set out clearly what the bowler is doing right and what he must improve.
"Gurnoor, even in the last match as well, has been bowling really well. Hopefully, as he plays more games and gets more experience, he'll become more consistent with his line and length. He's got the pace, he's got the bounce. It's all about how consistent he can be, and we saw today the kind of quality he brings if he can keep bowling like this," Gill said.
The figures backed that view. Brar’s 4/30 broke through New Zealand’s batting line-up and turned him into the standout bowler in Wellington.
India's Pace Options
India are planning ahead. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the team need a wider fast-bowling pool so they can cover for absences and manage workloads without weakening the attack.
Bumrah and Siraj remain central to India’s pace plans. But the New Zealand series has created room for newer bowlers to press their case while the first-choice pair are out of the current setup.
That has opened the door for Brar, Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj. Brar’s four-wicket haul in Wellington has given his case the biggest push and may earn him further opportunities as India shape their options for the next World Cup.