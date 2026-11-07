Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In John Cena 'You Can't See Me' Act As Glenn Phillips Walks Out in Wellington | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 7 November 2026 4:33 pm

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recreated John Cena’s 'You can't see me' gesture in Wellington during the second ODI against New Zealand, as Glenn Phillips walked out to bat. The clip went viral on X, while India held a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 7 November 2026 4:33 pm

Rohit Sharma copied John Cena’s 'You can't see me' gesture in Wellington during the second ODI against New Zealand. Virat Kohli joined in. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary