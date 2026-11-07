Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In John Cena 'You Can't See Me' Act As Glenn Phillips Walks Out in Wellington | Watch

Rohit Sharma copied John Cena’s 'You can't see me' gesture in Wellington during the second ODI against New Zealand
Virat Kohli joined in and the two India batters laughed as Glenn Phillips walked towards the crease
The moment was captured on video and quickly gained traction on X after the stadium DJ played Cena’s entrance music
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a light-hearted moment in Wellington on November 7 during the second ODI when Glenn Phillips walked out to bat. As the New Zealand batter moved towards the crease, Rohit flashed John Cena’s iconic 'You can't see me' hand wave across his face. Kohli, who was nearby, joined in as both laughed.
The exchange was caught on camera and spread quickly on X. It followed the stadium DJ playing Cena’s well-known WWE entrance theme the moment Phillips stepped onto the ground. New Zealand venues have kept up that routine whenever the batter walks out to bat.
Cena Gesture Trend
Kohli had started the trend in Auckland during the first ODI on November 4. As Phillips approached the crease then, the former India captain walked past him and repeated Cena’s trademark gesture. The video went viral, and Rohit copied it in Wellington three days later when Phillips came out to bat.
Beyond The Field
The fun extended to the commentary box as well. Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane recreated the 'You can't see me' move during the live broadcast, and cricket analyst Ajay Jadeja also joined in. That turned the on-field exchange into an entertaining moment for viewers.
Phillips did not stay long, dismissed for a duck by Gurnoor Brar (4/30) as New Zealand were bowled out for a meager 134 in Wellington. Despite early top-order stumbles during the chase, India managed to reach 113/7 in 26 overs. Rain ultimately brought an early end to the match, sealing a 4-run victory for India via the DLS method and extending their lead to 2-0 in the series.