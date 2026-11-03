'Still Playing Well': New Zealand's Captain Mitchell Santner Expects Tough Challenge From Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Mitchell Santner said New Zealand must be disciplined against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the five-match ODI series
The New Zealand captain said bowling plans will change depending on whether the pitch offers seam movement or plays flat
Santner said Rohit and Kohli remain dangerous because of their experience and ability to set up India’s innings
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his bowlers would need to be disciplined when they take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the five-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.
Rohit and Kohli are now confined to the ODI format, but Santner said they still matter to the game because of what they have done and continue to do at the top of the order.
"They're getting on, but they're still playing very well. We saw it in the last series against the West Indies. I've seen it for a long time. I've seen Rohit in the IPL as well," Santner said at the pre-match press conference. Santner also said the focus on the two Indian veterans should boost interest in the series and help pull in good crowds.
Surface Plans And Pressure
Plans will vary with the pitch. Santner said New Zealand's bowling plan would be shaped by the surface, with the side ready for both seam assistance and flatter wickets. "When it's doing a bit, what does it look like? And then when it's flat, what does that look like as well?" he said.
He said New Zealand's bowling group had already gone over India's batting line-up and discussed how to manage the senior batters in different conditions.
"We've obviously sat down as a bowling group and discussed what that looks like, what their line-up looks like, how to operate in New Zealand, which I guess we know how to operate on these pitches," he said.
India's top order remains a major threat.
Santner said Rohit and Kohli are still a big challenge because of the way they start innings and set things up for the rest. "Their role is to go pretty hard at the top and then set up a good score in the middle and let their power come in at the end," Santner said.
He added that the experience of the two veterans, along with Shubman Gill's form, deepens that challenge. "Rohit, obviously, and Kohli have done it for a long time. Shubman's been outstanding as well for the last five years," he said.
Santner also dismissed one old tactic against Rohit. "Teams have tried to go short at Rohit before, but he hits those for six now," he said.
For Santner, the answer lies in control rather than tricks. "If the pitch offers more than the other night, can you do it for a long period of time and challenge the batter? And then if it's flat, how do we change? What does it look like? Subtle field changes," he said.
"But I think there's not too many secrets with ODI cricket with bowling. It's just building pressure and trying to get wickets through that way."
Crowds And League
The star power matters off the field too.
Santner said Rohit and Kohli's presence should keep turnouts high after healthy attendance in the T20 series. "...I think it draws the crowds. We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect they'll be the same with Rohit and Virat being here," he said.
He also backed a dedicated New Zealand T20 league as a way to strengthen the domestic game. The competition had been scheduled to start in January next year, but has now been deferred until the end of 2027.
"For us, as a domestic group, an NZ T20 competition in New Zealand would be the right way forward," he said. "Having all your domestic players potentially playing in a new franchise league, giving them opportunities against good players and overseas players coming in, would bring more eyes on the game."
"We've always done pretty well playing in the shadows, I guess, without people seeing much of the Super Smash or it being on TV elsewhere. So I think, as an opportunity to grow the game, it's a good way forward," he added.