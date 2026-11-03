Nora Fatehi's Legal Team Clarifies She Is Not An Accused In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Nora Fatehi's legal team has clarified that the actor was summoned as a witness in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case and not as an accused

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Nora Fatehi says she is not an accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case Photo: Instagram/ X
Summary of this article

  • Nora Fatehi's lawyers clarified that she is not an accused in the extortion case.

  • The Rouse Avenue Court issued fresh summons for November 6, 2026.

  • The Sukesh Chandrashekhar case involves alleged extortion of approximately ₹200 crore.

Actor Nora Fatehi's legal team has clarified that she is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed an offence in the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The statement came after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) matter was listed before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on November 2, where the actor had been summoned as a witness.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, her lawyers explained that Nora could not attend the hearing because she had received the summons at short notice and had prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed on her behalf.

Nora Fatehi's legal team clarifies her role in the case

The legal team said, “The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”

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The lawyers added, “It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court.”

The matter has now been adjourned to November 6, 2026, and fresh summons have been issued for her appearance.

What is the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case?

The case concerns allegations that Chandrashekhar extorted approximately ₹200 crore while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail by impersonating senior government officials. The Delhi Police EOW investigated the allegations and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora was earlier questioned by the EOW over her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). She was subsequently named as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet.

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Nora had told investigators that her interactions with Chandrashekhar took place through his wife. Her legal team's latest clarification reiterates that her role in the proceedings is that of a witness.

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