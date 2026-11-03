Nora Fatehi's legal team clarifies her role in the case

The legal team said, “The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”