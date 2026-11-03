Raval said the court moved after Kashyap missed Monday’s hearing again. “We initially filed an application and requested his presence (in court) for verification, but he failed to appear. The trial court subsequently initiated proceedings against him. A summons was then issued, yet he did not show up. The court directed that a public summons be published in a newspaper. We arranged for this to be printed in a prominent newspaper (in its Mumbai edition), but he still failed to appear,” Raval said.