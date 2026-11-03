Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Chauhan fixed the next hearing for December 24.
The case concerns alleged offensive remarks against the Brahmin community on social media last year.
The court had earlier directed registration of a case under BNS sections 192, 352 and 352(2).
A Surat court has issued a bailable warrant against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he failed to appear in a case over alleged offensive remarks against the Brahmin community on social media, PTI reported. The warrant followed repeated non-appearance despite summonses, including a public notice in a newspaper.
About the court proceedings
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Chauhan passed the order on Monday (November 2) and fixed the next hearing for December 24, 2026.
In May, the court ordered a case to be registered against Kashyap under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 192, 352 and 352(2).
Lawyer Kamlesh Raval filed the application. The report identified him as a legal advisor to Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The court later issued summons to Kashyap, but he did not appear.
Raval said the court moved after Kashyap missed Monday’s hearing again. “We initially filed an application and requested his presence (in court) for verification, but he failed to appear. The trial court subsequently initiated proceedings against him. A summons was then issued, yet he did not show up. The court directed that a public summons be published in a newspaper. We arranged for this to be printed in a prominent newspaper (in its Mumbai edition), but he still failed to appear,” Raval said.
What is Anurag Kashyap Brahmin remarks case?
The complaint is based on the remarks dated April 16, 2025. The applicant sought legal action over what the plea described as “an objectionable message on social media (X) that cast a slur upon the entire Brahmin community”.
The plea also referred to an exchange with an individual named Aaditya. According to the complaint, when Aaditya objected to Kashyap’s post, the filmmaker replied, “What have you achieved by being a Brahmin?”
The complaint also alleged that his follow-up social media post reflected an attempt to disturb a peaceful atmosphere and defame the Brahmin community.
The post came amid a separate row over the Hindi film Phule. Kashyap’s tweet was a reaction to objections raised by Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj and Vipra Sena over certain portions of the film after its trailer was released.
Raval said Kashyap had attempted “to disparage the Brahmin community, and this post constitutes an insult to the entire Brahmin community.”
Raval also said, “The statements made by the accused have defamed the entire Brahmin community and promoted animosity between different communities in India. His actions constitute an attempt to disrupt India's national unity and disturb peace and harmony.”
Kashyap's apology
Kashyap later apologised in an Instagram statement. “I sincerely apologise to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language,” he wrote.