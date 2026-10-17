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Delhi Court Issues Bailable Warrants Against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case

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A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after he failed to appear in connection with a 2018 criminal defamation case filed against him

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Dhruv Rathee
Dhruv Rathee
Summary of this article

  • A Delhi court issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

  • The order was passed after a process server reported that Rathee’s residence was found locked while attempting to serve a summons.

  • The defamation complaint was filed by Vikas Pandey over a video uploaded on Rathee’s YouTube channel titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II'.

A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case filed by a BJP IT Cell member after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve a summons notice.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the warrants in the case filed by Vikas Pandey, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The detailed order is awaited.The court has listed the matter for further proceedings on October 31.

The development comes days after the court issued fresh summons to Rathee on October 12, noting that the complainant had been trying to serve him for several years. In the order, the court directed that fresh summons be issued to Rathee at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, Advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in Delhi.

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Dhruv Rathee - File photo
Dhruv Rathee - null
Former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain (Middle) - | Photo: PTI
Tahir Hussain - File Photo | Representative image

The court noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

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