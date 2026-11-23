A 2018 YouTube video has landed Dhruv Rathee in further legal trouble, with a Delhi court issuing a non-bailable warrant against the YouTuber in a criminal defamation case.
A Delhi court on Monday issued the non-bailable warrant against Rathee in an eight-year-old criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey.
Sanskrityayan had accused the YouTuber of defaming him in a video uploaded on Rathee's channel. The video in question is titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II'.
Earlier in October, Sanskrityayan told IANS, "This stems from eight years ago when Dhruv Rathee created around three videos alleging that I offered ₹50 lakh to someone to spread fake news against him."
The complainant said he initiated legal proceedings against both Arvind Kejriwal and Rathee after the former shared the same video on social media. While Kejriwal subsequently apologised, Rathee failed to appear before the court, prompting the a notice being issued as well as summons.
Earlier on October 31, the court issued fresh bailable warrants against Rathee in the same defamation case.
On October 17, the court had issued bailable warrants against Rathee after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve notice.