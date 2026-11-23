Does any traffic signboard in India feature Tipu Sultan? Well, at least one did, according to eight-year-old me. I often came across a signboard on my way to school, which featured a silhouette of a person running, with a satchel in hand. I believed it was Tipu escaping through a secret tunnel that connected my hometown to Srirangapatna. Years later, I realised it was just a ‘school ahead’ sign. That black silhouette was a boy rushing to school, not Tipu!
So, what inspired my bizarre imagination? The history and legends of my town, Sultan Bathery. A mere 300 m from my school stands Kidanganad Basti—a 14th-century Jain temple. Tipu had seized this temple during the Mysore invasion of Malabar in the 18th century and converted it into an armoury. Henceforth, British records referred to the town as Sultan’s battery, and later, the name evolved into Sultan Bathery. For my townsfolk, Kidanganad Basti is a perennial source of intriguing legends. I grew up hearing stories about Tipu building a tunnel that connected Kidanganad Basti to Srirangapatna, some 130 km away. Fortified with this story, I assumed the figure on the traffic signboard could only be Tipu, putting his secret tunnel to good use.
On our field trips to Kidanganad Basti, my friends and I peered into its dark chambers through the grilled door, hoping to spot the entrance of the tunnel. But we never did, and so far, there has been no proof that such a tunnel exists. However, the story of the secret tunnel, like many such stories about Bathery, sparked my interest in history at a young age.
Born in a town steeped in history, I was surrounded by historical relics. The area around Bathery had ancient human settlements dating back to 6000 bce. Edakkal caves in Ambukuthi Hill, 12 km from Bathery, have rock engravings (petroglyphs) dating from the Neolithic period. In my childhood, whenever a guest came to visit Wayanad, we would take them on a trekking trip to Ambukuthi Hill.
Every time I entered Edakkal caves, I was overwhelmed by a sense of awe and reverence. The Archaeological Survey of India guides explained the rock engravings with passion and confidence. There were human figures in elaborate costumes, hunting scenes, religious rituals and Brahmi inscriptions about valiant kings. Standing in those damp caves smelling of moss and antiquity, I not just learned history, but visualised and engaged with it. In those days, I aspired to become a guide in the caves.
As I grew older, I learned more about Bathery’s history. According to Edakkal inscriptions, this area was a tribal republic between the 3rd century BC and 5th century AD under the Kudumbiyil family, followed by the Vedar kings. Later, it fell into feudalism under the Kottayam rajas.
The tribal communities were the original inhabitants of this land. Over the centuries, people from present-day Karnataka and Tamil Nadu migrated to this town. They came through the ancient trade routes through Bandipur and Nagarhole forests. Some of the prominent migrants were the Chetty community from Dharapuram in the 11th century CE, and the Jain community from Karkala during the 8th to 12th centuries CE.
Later came the Mysore invasion in the 18th century which was followed by British rule. Bathery had many names in the past. The Jain community called it Henneredubeedi, after the 12 main streets they built in the town. It was also known as Ganapathivattam, after the famous Ganapathi temple in town.
Unearthing Relics
We lived amidst the relics of ancient civilisations and people from this area often came across them. Many farmers unearthed megalithic stone tools, clay pots and stone weapons while ploughing their land. Some made groundbreaking discoveries. N.M. Jose, a veteran farmer from our locality, came across the prehistoric Thovarimala inscriptions in 1984. He informed historian and writer O.K. Johnny about it, bringing it to the attention of archaeologists. Some families used historic artefacts for decades without realising it. Case in point, a circa 14th-century hero stone was being used as a washing slab in a household!
Growing up in Bathery gave me a sense of oneness with the bygone generations. Whenever I go to a new place, I imagine how it must have looked centuries ago and who lived there. Fortified by history and legends, my imagination travels through time. Once again, I feel the excitement of that little girl who believed the signboard outside her school featured Tipu.
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Salini Vineeth is a Bengaluru-based writer, editor and translator. Her latest book is The Tree, the Well & the Drag Queen