So, what inspired my bizarre imagination? The history and legends of my town, Sultan Bathery. A mere 300 m from my school stands Kidanganad Basti—a 14th-century Jain temple. Tipu had seized this temple during the Mysore invasion of Malabar in the 18th century and converted it into an armoury. Henceforth, British records referred to the town as Sultan’s battery, and later, the name evolved into Sultan Bathery. For my townsfolk, Kidanganad Basti is a perennial source of intriguing legends. I grew up hearing stories about Tipu building a tunnel that connected Kidanganad Basti to Srirangapatna, some 130 km away. Fortified with this story, I assumed the figure on the traffic signboard could only be Tipu, putting his secret tunnel to good use.