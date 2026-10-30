Josh Inglis Century, Mitchell Starc Strikes Hand Australia Command As South Africa Stumble On Day 3

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Australia hold the upper hand in Cape Town after a gripping day three, leaving South Africa struggling at 140/4 in their second innings. Josh Inglis anchored Australia's first innings with a brilliant 102, aided by Alex Carey's 80, as the visitors scored 429 runs in the first innings to take a 100-run lead. South Africa's top order faltered once more against a sharp Mitchell Starc, who claimed two quick wickets. Temba Bavuma fought valiantly, but Nathan Lyon trapped him bowled just before stumps. With the Newlands pitch starting to trick batsmen, South Africa face an uphill battle to save the match. South Africa's first innings was wrapped up on 329.

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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights
Australian players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Marques Ackerman
South Africa's Marques Ackerman, right, ducks from a high ball as Australia's Cameron Green looks on, on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Marques Ackerman
South Africa's Marques Ackerman celebrates his fifty on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Pat Cummins
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, and teammate Travis Head, claim the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, right, on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Marques Ackerman
South Africa's Marques Ackerman plays a shot on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Nathan Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon, right, takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Bedingham, as teammate Michael Neser looks on, on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Australias Travis Head,
Australia's Travis Head, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, congratulates teammate Marco Jansen for taking Australia's last wicket in the first innings, on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Aiden Markram
South Africa's Aiden Markram, right, and teammate Ryan Rickelton appeal for the wicket of Australia's Cooper Connolly, left, on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Cooper Connolly
Australia's Cooper Connolly evades a high ball bowled by South Africa's Gerald Coetzee on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia cricket 3rd Test match Day 3 highlights-Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, speaks with teammate Gerald Coetzee in between his over on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

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