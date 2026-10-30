Josh Inglis Century, Mitchell Starc Strikes Hand Australia Command As South Africa Stumble On Day 3

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 October 2026 2:46 pm

Australia hold the upper hand in Cape Town after a gripping day three, leaving South Africa struggling at 140/4 in their second innings. Josh Inglis anchored Australia's first innings with a brilliant 102, aided by Alex Carey's 80, as the visitors scored 429 runs in the first innings to take a 100-run lead. South Africa's top order faltered once more against a sharp Mitchell Starc, who claimed two quick wickets. Temba Bavuma fought valiantly, but Nathan Lyon trapped him bowled just before stumps. With the Newlands pitch starting to trick batsmen, South Africa face an uphill battle to save the match. South Africa's first innings was wrapped up on 329.