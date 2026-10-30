Ben Duckett's 167 And Liam Dawson's Four-For Lead England To Tri-Series Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 October 2026 2:24 pm

England secured a consolation win in Lahore, defending 386/5 to bowl Sri Lanka out for 331. Ben Duckett starred with a career-best 167 off 132 balls, backed by Tom Banton’s 74, to post England's mammoth total. In response, Pavan Rathnayake kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a magnificent 118 off 77. However, a dramatic late collapse saw the visitors lose their final five wickets for just 16 runs. Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers with 4/49, dismantling the middle order and sparking a flurry of wickets as England held their nerve to wrap up a 55-run victory.