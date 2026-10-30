Ben Duckett's 167 And Liam Dawson's Four-For Lead England To Tri-Series Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka

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England secured a consolation win in Lahore, defending 386/5 to bowl Sri Lanka out for 331. Ben Duckett starred with a career-best 167 off 132 balls, backed by Tom Banton’s 74, to post England's mammoth total. In response, Pavan Rathnayake kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a magnificent 118 off 77. However, a dramatic late collapse saw the visitors lose their final five wickets for just 16 runs. Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers with 4/49, dismantling the middle order and sparking a flurry of wickets as England held their nerve to wrap up a 55-run victory.

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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights
England's players celebrate after win over Sri Lanka during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series 2026
England's players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis walks back to pavilion after dismissal during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis rises his bat after scoring a half-century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Ben Duckett
England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring a century during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Tom Banton during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton bats during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri-Series highlights-Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton, left, and Ben Duckett run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

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