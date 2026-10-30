Michael Bracewell Slams 19-Ball Fifty, Registers Second-Fastest T20I Half-Century Vs India

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell scored a 19-ball fifty against India in the fourth T20I
Bracewell got out to after scoring 65 off 25 balls
Prince Yadav dismissed Bracewell in the 18th Over
Michael Bracewell produced some breathtaking stroke play on Friday, October 30, against India in the ongoing 4th T20I of the five-match series.
He tore into the Indian bowling attack, hitting a blistering 19-ball half-century. With this knock, he registered the second-fastest T20I half-century against India, sharing second place with Cameron Green, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook.
South Africa's Marco Jansen holds the top spot with a 16-ball fifty scored in Centurion in 2024.
Bracewell arrived at the crease when New Zealand were 112/4 after 10.4 overs and began launching boundaries from the outset.
He was eventually dismissed in the 18th over by a searing yorker from Prince Yadav after scoring 65 off 25 balls, laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes. By the time he returned to the pavilion, New Zealand had firmly seized the upper hand.
He combined with Glenn Phillips (107* off 49 balls) to add 115 off 40 balls for the fifth wicket, completely swinging the momentum in New Zealand's favor.
Bracewell and Phillips scored at a run rate of 16.82—the highest against India for any 100+ run partnership in T20Is and the fourth-highest overall among Full Member nations.
Fastest T20I 50s vs India (by balls)
16 M Jansen Centurion 2024
19 C Green Hyderabad 2022
19 J Bethell Wankhede 2026
19 H Brook Southampton 2026
19 M Bracewell Auckland 2026