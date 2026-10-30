Michael Bracewell Slams 19-Ball Fifty, Registers Second-Fastest T20I Half-Century Vs India

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Arriving at the crease with New Zealand under pressure, Bracewell combined with Glenn Phillips for a staggering 115-run stand off just 40 balls to completely shift the momentum in Auckland.

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India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Michael Bracewell
New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand's Michael Bracewell scored a 19-ball fifty against India in the fourth T20I

  • Bracewell got out to after scoring 65 off 25 balls

  • Prince Yadav dismissed Bracewell in the 18th Over

Michael Bracewell produced some breathtaking stroke play on Friday, October 30, against India in the ongoing 4th T20I of the five-match series.

He tore into the Indian bowling attack, hitting a blistering 19-ball half-century. With this knock, he registered the second-fastest T20I half-century against India, sharing second place with Cameron Green, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook.

South Africa's Marco Jansen holds the top spot with a 16-ball fifty scored in Centurion in 2024.

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Bracewell arrived at the crease when New Zealand were 112/4 after 10.4 overs and began launching boundaries from the outset.

He was eventually dismissed in the 18th over by a searing yorker from Prince Yadav after scoring 65 off 25 balls, laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes. By the time he returned to the pavilion, New Zealand had firmly seized the upper hand.

He combined with Glenn Phillips (107* off 49 balls) to add 115 off 40 balls for the fifth wicket, completely swinging the momentum in New Zealand's favor.

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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
India men's cricket team during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington - | Photo: X/BCCI
India men's cricket team during the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand on October 24 in Christchurch - | Photo: X/BCCI
The India vs New Zealand second T20I is set for Hagley Oval in Christchurch. - BLACKCAPS/X

Bracewell and Phillips scored at a run rate of 16.82—the highest against India for any 100+ run partnership in T20Is and the fourth-highest overall among Full Member nations.

Fastest T20I 50s vs India (by balls)
16 M Jansen Centurion 2024
19 C Green Hyderabad 2022
19 J Bethell Wankhede 2026
19 H Brook Southampton 2026
19 M Bracewell Auckland 2026

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