Nitish Kumar Reddy Joins Stuart Binny In Unwanted T20I Record After Glenn Phillips' Six-Hitting Rampage

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded 32 runs in the 16th over against New Zealand in the fourth T20I, equalling Stuart Binny's unwanted record. Glenn Phillips smashed four consecutive sixes off Reddy on his way to a stunning 107 off 49 balls before the pacer dismissed him in the 20th over

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India Vs New Zealand Nitish Kumar Reddy Joins Stuart Binny In Unwanted T20I Record
Shreyas Iyer (Right) and Nitish Kumar Reddy in action | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded 32 runs in the 16th over against New Zealand in the fourth T20I, equalling Stuart Binny's unwanted record

  • Glenn Phillips smashed four consecutive sixes off Reddy before completing a stunning 107 off 49 balls

  • Reddy eventually dismissed Phillips in the 20th over, with Abhishek Sharma taking the catch

India pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy endured a nightmare over against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, October 30, conceding 32 runs in the 16th over to join an unwanted list of Indian bowlers to leak the most runs in a single over in T20I cricket.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips went on an astonishing six-hitting spree, taking Reddy apart with four consecutive sixes from the third to the sixth delivery of the over.

Reddy's expensive over saw him concede 32 runs, equalling Stuart Binny's unwanted record from India's T20I encounter against the West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016.

Phillips made the most of Reddy's wayward lengths, punishing anything full or offering width. The assault included a straight six, an outside-edged maximum over third man and another towering hit over long-off.

The final delivery was a full toss that Phillips dispatched over the boundary, taking his tally for the over to 32.

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The onslaught also propelled New Zealand past the 200-run mark, with Phillips moving closer to a remarkable century. He eventually brought up his hundred by launching Arshdeep Singh for a six, receiving a standing ovation from the Eden Park crowd.

Most Runs Conceded In An Over By An Indian Bowler In T20Is

Reddy's 32-run over puts him alongside Stuart Binny in second place on the unwanted list. Shivam Dube holds the record after conceding 34 runs in an over against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2020.

  • 34 runs – Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2020

  • 32 runs – Stuart Binny vs West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016

  • 32 runs – Nitish Kumar Reddy vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2026

  • 29 runs – Ravi Bishnoi vs England, Manchester, 2026

Reddy managed to have the last say in his battle with Phillips. The pacer returned in the 20th over to dismiss the centurion for 107 off 49 deliveries. Phillips attempted another lofted drive but failed to find the middle of his bat, sending the ball towards deep extra cover, where Abhishek Sharma completed a safe catch.

The New Zealand batter departed to a standing ovation after an innings featuring six fours and 10 sixes.

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