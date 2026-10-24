Tilak Varma And Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Record 7th-Wicket Chase As India Stun New Zealand In 2nd T20I

Tilak was the aggressor. He took 17 off Nathan Smith’s 18th over with two fours and a six, and finished unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls. His half-century came in the last over, via a boundary through extra cover and a diving second run. Reddy contributed 26 not out off 13, and after a wide bumper left two needed off two, he took the winning two off Jacob Duffy with a ball to spare.