Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Batter To Achieve Landmark Sixes Record

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma has been in spectacular form in T20Is, reaching new heights as India's opener. On Saturday, the left-handed batter became the first player to achieve a landmark sixes record.

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India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Abhishek Sharma
India's batsman Abishek Sharma in action during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club,Sunday, July 7,2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma became the first batter to hit 100 T20I sixes in the powerplay.

  • He achieved the landmark during the second T20I against New Zealand.

  • Former India captain Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 98 powerplay sixes.

Abhishek Sharma has been in spectacular form in T20Is, reaching new heights as India's opener. On Saturday, the left-handed batter became the first player to hit 100 T20I sixes in the powerplay during the second T20I against New Zealand.

He had previously surpassed former India captain Rohit Sharma, who struck 98 powerplay sixes throughout his T20I career, in the first match of the series on Thursday.

New Zealand Vs India LIVE Score, 2nd T20I

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Most sixes in Overs 1-6 in T20Is
100* - Abhishek Sharma (Balls/six: 7.77)
98 - Rohit Sharma (Balls/six: 17.05)
97 - Martin Guptill (Balls/six: 16.58)
94 - Paul Stirling (Balls/six: 21.03)
87 - Quinton de Kock (Balls/six: 15.80)
*where ball-by-ball data available

New Zealand is Abhishek Sharma's favourite opponent when it comes to hitting sixes. He has struck 17 sixes against New Zealand—his most against any opposition—while South Africa is second on the list with 16 sixes.

Versus teamInningsRunsBallsOutsAvgSRHS501004s6sDot %
New Zealand821493453.5230.15120201732.3
South Africa9194115727.7168.73700171648.7
England11274141645.7194.35810351436.9
Afghanistan3150540277.87610151331.5
Pakistan512161340.3198.45210111039.3
West Indies611964429.8185.9541013737.5
Zimbabwe78165516.2124.633008553.8
Australia511872259163.9290014437.5
Bangladesh48141327197.6460011436.6
Sri Lanka25927159218.552107325.9
United Arab Emirates13016130187.530002350
Ireland24617146270.646007223.5
Oman138140271.438005221.4
Japan10110000000100
Netherlands10310000000100
United States of America10110000000100
Total671,5257854038.1194.3767016510039.1

However, Abhishek could not go big against New Zealand as he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner in the 9th over of the match. He departed after scoring 27 off 21 balls. Batting first, New Zealand scored 180/5 in 20 overs. India needs 181 runs to double their lead in the five-match T20I series.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Abhishek Sharma scored 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore. - bcci/X
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath

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