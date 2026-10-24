Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Batter To Achieve Landmark Sixes Record

Abhishek Sharma became the first batter to hit 100 T20I sixes in the powerplay.
He achieved the landmark during the second T20I against New Zealand.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 98 powerplay sixes.
Abhishek Sharma has been in spectacular form in T20Is, reaching new heights as India's opener. On Saturday, the left-handed batter became the first player to hit 100 T20I sixes in the powerplay during the second T20I against New Zealand.
He had previously surpassed former India captain Rohit Sharma, who struck 98 powerplay sixes throughout his T20I career, in the first match of the series on Thursday.
Most sixes in Overs 1-6 in T20Is
100* - Abhishek Sharma (Balls/six: 7.77)
98 - Rohit Sharma (Balls/six: 17.05)
97 - Martin Guptill (Balls/six: 16.58)
94 - Paul Stirling (Balls/six: 21.03)
87 - Quinton de Kock (Balls/six: 15.80)
*where ball-by-ball data available
New Zealand is Abhishek Sharma's favourite opponent when it comes to hitting sixes. He has struck 17 sixes against New Zealand—his most against any opposition—while South Africa is second on the list with 16 sixes.
|Versus team
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|HS
|50
|100
|4s
|6s
|Dot %
|New Zealand
|8
|214
|93
|4
|53.5
|230.1
|51
|2
|0
|20
|17
|32.3
|South Africa
|9
|194
|115
|7
|27.7
|168.7
|37
|0
|0
|17
|16
|48.7
|England
|11
|274
|141
|6
|45.7
|194.3
|58
|1
|0
|35
|14
|36.9
|Afghanistan
|3
|150
|54
|0
|277.8
|76
|1
|0
|15
|13
|31.5
|Pakistan
|5
|121
|61
|3
|40.3
|198.4
|52
|1
|0
|11
|10
|39.3
|West Indies
|6
|119
|64
|4
|29.8
|185.9
|54
|1
|0
|13
|7
|37.5
|Zimbabwe
|7
|81
|65
|5
|16.2
|124.6
|33
|0
|0
|8
|5
|53.8
|Australia
|5
|118
|72
|2
|59
|163.9
|29
|0
|0
|14
|4
|37.5
|Bangladesh
|4
|81
|41
|3
|27
|197.6
|46
|0
|0
|11
|4
|36.6
|Sri Lanka
|2
|59
|27
|1
|59
|218.5
|52
|1
|0
|7
|3
|25.9
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|30
|16
|1
|30
|187.5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50
|Ireland
|2
|46
|17
|1
|46
|270.6
|46
|0
|0
|7
|2
|23.5
|Oman
|1
|38
|14
|0
|271.4
|38
|0
|0
|5
|2
|21.4
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|United States of America
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|Total
|67
|1,525
|785
|40
|38.1
|194.3
|76
|7
|0
|165
|100
|39.1
However, Abhishek could not go big against New Zealand as he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner in the 9th over of the match. He departed after scoring 27 off 21 balls. Batting first, New Zealand scored 180/5 in 20 overs. India needs 181 runs to double their lead in the five-match T20I series.