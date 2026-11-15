Rohit Sharma Creates Unwanted Record After Another Failure In India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI

Rohit Sharma scores just seven runs off 13 balls in the 5th ODI
Finishes the New Zealand series with 30 runs in four innings at an average of 7.50
Records his lowest bilateral ODI series aggregate in a SENA country
Rohit Sharma endured another disappointing outing in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. The Indian opener managed just seven runs off 13 deliveries before being dismissed by Matthew Fisher, adding to his struggles throughout the five-match series.
While India entered the series finale with a 2-1 advantage, Rohit's continued lack of runs has become a major talking point. His latest failure has also seen him register an unwanted statistical record in his ODI career, raising further questions about his form in overseas conditions.
Rohit Sharma Records Lowest ODI Series Aggregate in a SENA Country
Rohit's latest dismissal meant he finished the New Zealand series with just 30 runs across four innings at an average of 7.50. This is his lowest aggregate in a bilateral ODI series played in a SENA country (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).
Interestingly, it is also the third-lowest run aggregate of his career in a bilateral ODI series featuring at least three innings. His previous lowest returns came against Sri Lanka in 2012, when he managed only 13 runs in five innings, and the West Indies in 2009, where he scored 15 runs across three innings.
The Indian opener also registered two ducks during the ongoing New Zealand series, making it a particularly difficult campaign for the experienced batter.
Rohit Sharma's ODI Record in New Zealand Takes a Hit
Before the commencement of the series, Rohit had accumulated 437 runs in 14 matches in New Zealand at an average of 36.42. However, his latest struggles have significantly affected those numbers.
Following his four innings in the series, his overall tally in New Zealand stands at 467 runs in 17 innings at an average of 29.18, including four half-centuries and no centuries.
With the veteran opener approaching the latter stages of his international career, his performances in overseas conditions will remain under scrutiny.