SMAT 2026 Round 1 Wrap: Suryakumar Yadav Blasts 21-Ball 60; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Captaincy Debut Starts In Defeat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever T20 captain while leading Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 opener
Sooryavanshi scored 18 off 12 balls, but Bihar lost to Saurashtra by five wickets
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 60 off 21 balls to guide Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad
The first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 was held across India on Saturday, November 14.
The day saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the youngest-ever T20 captain in the history of the game. He achieved the feat against Saurashtra when he took the field as Bihar's captain.
However, his first outing as captain was far from ideal, as he could only manage 18 off 12, and his team lost to Saurashtra by five wickets.
India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a 21-ball 60, smashing 5 fours and 6 sixes. Captain Surya steered Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad and was awarded the Player of the Match. Shivam Dube had an all-round impact on the match with 13* runs and two wickets.
Another Indian player, Sanju Samson, who represented Kerala, failed to make an impact, scoring 4 off 3 as Kerala succumbed to a five-wicket loss.
Mayank Yadav had a standout outing, taking five wickets while conceding just 14 runs in his spell to wrap up Jammu & Kashmir's innings.
Defending champions Jharkhand started their campaign with a comprehensive win over Mizoram. Bowling first, Jharkhand bowled out Mizoram for 76 before completing the chase in 8.3 overs.
SMAT 2026 Round 1 Results
Elite Group A
Chandigarh vs Baroda: Baroda 148-6 (20 overs) vs Chandigarh 149-7 (19.5 overs) — Chandigarh won by 3 wickets
Jharkhand vs Mizoram: Mizoram 76 (19.2 overs) vs Jharkhand 81-4 (8.3 overs) — Jharkhand won by 6 wickets
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh 171-6 (20 overs) vs Rajasthan 172-4 (15.4 overs) — Rajasthan won by 6 wickets
Karnataka vs Bengal: Karnataka 184 (20 overs) vs Bengal 165-9 (20 overs) — Karnataka won by 19 runs
Elite Group B
Punjab vs Haryana: Haryana 190-6 (20 overs) vs Punjab 193-6 (19.1 overs) — Punjab won by 4 wickets
Saurashtra vs Bihar: Bihar 137-9 (20 overs) vs Saurashtra 138-5 (16.3 overs) — Saurashtra won by 5 wickets
Tamil Nadu vs Railways: Tamil Nadu 172-7 (20 overs) vs Railways 166-9 (20 overs) — Tamil Nadu won by 6 runs
Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir: Delhi 243-6 (20 overs) vs Jammu and Kashmir 140 (19.2 overs) — Delhi won by 103 runs
Elite Group C
Puducherry vs Maharashtra: Puducherry 204-9 (20 overs) vs Maharashtra 189-5 (20 overs) — Puducherry won by 15 runs
Andhra vs Tripura: Andhra 141-9 (20 overs) vs Tripura 98 (17.2 overs) — Andhra won by 43 runs
Himachal Pradesh vs Assam: Himachal Pradesh 176-6 (20 overs) vs Assam 119-6 (15 overs) — Himachal Pradesh won by 16 runs (VJD Method)
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala: Kerala 138-6 (20 overs) vs Madhya Pradesh 142-5 (18.4 overs) — Madhya Pradesh won by 5 wickets
Elite Group D
Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad 172 (20 overs) vs Mumbai 174-3 (13.1 overs) — Mumbai won by 7 wickets
Gujarat vs Odisha: Gujarat 250-9 (20 overs) vs Odisha 229-8 (20 overs) — Gujarat won by 21 runs
Vidarbha vs Goa: Goa 146-9 (20 overs) vs Vidarbha 150-3 (17.3 overs) — Vidarbha won by 7 wickets
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand 197-6 (20 overs) vs Chhattisgarh 202-5 (18.3 overs) — Chhattisgarh won by 5 wickets