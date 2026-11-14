SMAT 2026 Round 1 Wrap: Suryakumar Yadav Blasts 21-Ball 60; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Captaincy Debut Starts In Defeat

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 14 November 2026 10:01 pm

The first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 began across India on Saturday, November 14, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever T20 captain while leading Bihar against Saurashtra. Suryakumar Yadav starred for Mumbai with 60 off 21 balls, while Mayank Yadav and Jharkhand also impressed

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 14 November 2026 10:01 pm

Suryakumar Yadav scored 21-balls 60 | Photo: X/Surya_14Kumar