SMAT 2026 Round 1 Wrap: Suryakumar Yadav Blasts 21-Ball 60; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Captaincy Debut Starts In Defeat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

The first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 began across India on Saturday, November 14, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever T20 captain while leading Bihar against Saurashtra. Suryakumar Yadav starred for Mumbai with 60 off 21 balls, while Mayank Yadav and Jharkhand also impressed

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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 2026
Suryakumar Yadav scored 21-balls 60 | Photo: X/Surya_14Kumar
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever T20 captain while leading Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 opener

  • Sooryavanshi scored 18 off 12 balls, but Bihar lost to Saurashtra by five wickets

  • Suryakumar Yadav smashed 60 off 21 balls to guide Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

The first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 was held across India on Saturday, November 14.

The day saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the youngest-ever T20 captain in the history of the game. He achieved the feat against Saurashtra when he took the field as Bihar's captain.

However, his first outing as captain was far from ideal, as he could only manage 18 off 12, and his team lost to Saurashtra by five wickets.

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a 21-ball 60, smashing 5 fours and 6 sixes. Captain Surya steered Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad and was awarded the Player of the Match. Shivam Dube had an all-round impact on the match with 13* runs and two wickets.

Another Indian player, Sanju Samson, who represented Kerala, failed to make an impact, scoring 4 off 3 as Kerala succumbed to a five-wicket loss.

Mayank Yadav had a standout outing, taking five wickets while conceding just 14 runs in his spell to wrap up Jammu & Kashmir's innings.

Defending champions Jharkhand started their campaign with a comprehensive win over Mizoram. Bowling first, Jharkhand bowled out Mizoram for 76 before completing the chase in 8.3 overs.

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Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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By Outlook Sports Desk

SMAT 2026 Round 1 Results

Elite Group A

  • Chandigarh vs Baroda: Baroda 148-6 (20 overs) vs Chandigarh 149-7 (19.5 overs) — Chandigarh won by 3 wickets

  • Jharkhand vs Mizoram: Mizoram 76 (19.2 overs) vs Jharkhand 81-4 (8.3 overs) — Jharkhand won by 6 wickets

  • Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh 171-6 (20 overs) vs Rajasthan 172-4 (15.4 overs) — Rajasthan won by 6 wickets

  • Karnataka vs Bengal: Karnataka 184 (20 overs) vs Bengal 165-9 (20 overs) — Karnataka won by 19 runs

Elite Group B

  • Punjab vs Haryana: Haryana 190-6 (20 overs) vs Punjab 193-6 (19.1 overs) — Punjab won by 4 wickets

  • Saurashtra vs Bihar: Bihar 137-9 (20 overs) vs Saurashtra 138-5 (16.3 overs) — Saurashtra won by 5 wickets

  • Tamil Nadu vs Railways: Tamil Nadu 172-7 (20 overs) vs Railways 166-9 (20 overs) — Tamil Nadu won by 6 runs

  • Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir: Delhi 243-6 (20 overs) vs Jammu and Kashmir 140 (19.2 overs) — Delhi won by 103 runs

Elite Group C

  • Puducherry vs Maharashtra: Puducherry 204-9 (20 overs) vs Maharashtra 189-5 (20 overs) — Puducherry won by 15 runs

  • Andhra vs Tripura: Andhra 141-9 (20 overs) vs Tripura 98 (17.2 overs) — Andhra won by 43 runs

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Assam: Himachal Pradesh 176-6 (20 overs) vs Assam 119-6 (15 overs) — Himachal Pradesh won by 16 runs (VJD Method)

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala: Kerala 138-6 (20 overs) vs Madhya Pradesh 142-5 (18.4 overs) — Madhya Pradesh won by 5 wickets

Elite Group D

  • Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad 172 (20 overs) vs Mumbai 174-3 (13.1 overs) — Mumbai won by 7 wickets

  • Gujarat vs Odisha: Gujarat 250-9 (20 overs) vs Odisha 229-8 (20 overs) — Gujarat won by 21 runs

  • Vidarbha vs Goa: Goa 146-9 (20 overs) vs Vidarbha 150-3 (17.3 overs) — Vidarbha won by 7 wickets

  • Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand 197-6 (20 overs) vs Chhattisgarh 202-5 (18.3 overs) — Chhattisgarh won by 5 wickets

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