'Mohit Owned Pakistan': Praises Pour From Internet As Boys In Blue Pull Off A Miracle To Stun PAK U19 In Asia Cup Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India regained the Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday in a dramatic final-ball finish against Pakistan here, chasing 338 to win by one wicket. Mohit Ulva’s unbeaten 49 and Manal Chauhan’s 47 rescued India from 252 for 8 in the 42nd over after Pakistan had posted 337 for 9

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India u19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final
India beat Pakistan by one wicket in the final of Aisa Cup | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball to regain the Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday

  • Mohit Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 and Manal Chauhan made 47 in the decisive rescue act

  • India were struggling at 252 for 8 in the 42nd over before the ninth-wicket stand changed the chase

India beat Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball on Saturday to regain the Under-19 Asia Cup after chasing 338 in a match that swung wildly until the end.

India finished on 339 for 9, with Mohit Ulva making 49 not out off 26 balls and Manal Chauhan hitting 47 off 32 balls in a rescue act that turned the final.

The chase looked lost at 252 for 8 in the 42nd over. Pakistan, the defending champions, were firmly ahead then. But Mohit and Manal added 57 for the ninth wicket, absorbed the pressure and dragged India back into the contest.

The internet was quick to react to India's dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan. Users noted that India had "owned" Pakistan once again, while others specifically highlighted Mohit's heroics.

In internet lingo, saying India owned Pakistan means that the Men in Blue completely dominated the encounter.

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One user praised Mohit Ulva for his exceptional innings, coming in late and hitting the winning boundary for India. He hailed him as a future prospect for the senior team.

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India will play final against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday, November 14 - | Photo: X/BCCI
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Former Cricketers Shower Praises

Internet users were not the only ones left speechless as India lifted the trophy, with former Indian cricketers also expressing their awe at the junior team's performance.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra tweeted, "An absolutely stellar win by our Under-19 boys against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. So so proud and happy for each one of them. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to share his thoughts, noting that while the team needed a miracle, India pulled off an unforgettable victory. He expressed immense pride in the side's resilience.

The victory held even greater significance for Sehwag, as his son, Aaryavir Sehwag, was part of the squad and contributed a crucial 58 in the final.

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