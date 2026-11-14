'Mohit Owned Pakistan': Praises Pour From Internet As Boys In Blue Pull Off A Miracle To Stun PAK U19 In Asia Cup Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 14 November 2026 8:10 pm Published at: 14 November 2026 7:59 pm Updated on:

India regained the Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday in a dramatic final-ball finish against Pakistan here, chasing 338 to win by one wicket. Mohit Ulva’s unbeaten 49 and Manal Chauhan’s 47 rescued India from 252 for 8 in the 42nd over after Pakistan had posted 337 for 9

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 14 November 2026 8:10 pm Published at: 14 November 2026 7:59 pm Updated on:

India beat Pakistan by one wicket in the final of Aisa Cup | Photo: X/BCCI