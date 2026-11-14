Ashwin’s Startling Revelation On Retirement Talks With Gambhir: ‘Thought of Ending At Checpauk, But It Just…’

"I was thinking during that England series about till when I should continue playing. If you have a standard and you know it is getting difficult to maintain that, not because of your head, but because of your body, it is very deflating. I took injections, and then the New Zealand series turned out to be very disappointing. I felt I could not win the series for my team, and we could not come back either," Ashwin said on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.