Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again benched for India's fifth T20I against New Zealand despite the series being sealed 3-1
Sooryavanshi scored 4 off 8 balls and 45 off 19 balls in his two appearances
Fans slammed Gautam Gambhir and India's selection call, with several demanding Sooryavanshi's inclusion over Sanju Samson
Team India have once again come under fire from fans after leaving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1.
Despite already securing the five-match series with a 3-1 lead, the Indian management decided against giving the teenage sensation another opportunity. The 15-year-old featured in only two games during the series, and his repeated omission has sparked criticism, especially with Sanju Samson struggling for runs at the top of the order.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Benched Again as Fans Question India's Selection
Sooryavanshi initially entered India's playing XI after Ishan Kishan suffered an injury during the series. The youngster featured in the second and third T20Is, managing four runs off eight balls in the second match before producing a stunning response with 45 off just 19 deliveries in the third encounter. His explosive knock, which included four boundaries and four sixes, showcased his ability to take on international bowlers.
However, Kishan's return following recovery from his groin injury pushed the teenager back to the bench. India subsequently retained their established batting combination for the final T20I, despite having already clinched the series. Fans were particularly frustrated with Samson's place in the side after he managed just four runs off 10 balls, with several supporters suggesting Sooryavanshi should have been given an opportunity instead.
'If Not a Dead Rubber, Then When?': Fans Slam Team India
The decision quickly triggered reactions online, with fans questioning the team management's approach towards the young batter. One supporter joked, "school holiday line got me lol. if not a dead rubber then when", questioning when India would give the teenager another chance if not in a match with the series already decided.
Another fan wrote, "GG ka decision lgta hai", while another took a dig at the head coach, saying, "That 1 coach's self ego". The criticism became sharper as one supporter remarked, "Arrogance of GG", reflecting the frustration among fans over the selection call.
The backlash also highlights the growing expectations surrounding Sooryavanshi after his impressive performances. While India's preference for continuity may explain the decision, supporters believe the series finale offered an ideal opportunity to test the young batter further.