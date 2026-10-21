Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Open In New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer Drops Huge Update Ahead Of 1st T20I

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 October 2026 10:04 am Published at: 21 October 2026 9:59 am Updated on:

India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer said on Wednesday, on the eve of the five-match series against New Zealand here, that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the playing eleven yet. Iyer backed Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for their consistent top-order form, while stressing that the teenager will get chances in due course.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 October 2026 10:04 am Published at: 21 October 2026 9:59 am Updated on:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is confident of runs in Zimbabwe T20Is despite a mild debut against England. Photo: X/BCCI