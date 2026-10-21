Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Open In New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer Drops Huge Update Ahead Of 1st T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer said on Wednesday, on the eve of the five-match series against New Zealand here, that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the playing eleven yet. Iyer backed Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for their consistent top-order form, while stressing that the teenager will get chances in due course.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is confident of runs in Zimbabwe T20Is despite a mild debut against England. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the playing eleven just yet

  • Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were backed for their consistent form at the top

  • Iyer made the remarks on the eve of the five-match series against New Zealand here

India's 40-day tour of New Zealand gets underway on Thursday, October 22, with a lot of anticipation surrounding India's opening pair for the five-match T20I series.

Ahead of the series, India face a familiar question: whether to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a go on spicy New Zealand pitches or stick with the World Cup opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday provided some clarity again as he backed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma's opening pair.

He said young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot "walk" into the playing eleven just yet as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are scoring consistently at the top, insisting that the teenager will get his chances in due course.

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"It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said on the eve of a five-match series against New Zealand here.

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"He is very young; he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup."

Since being picked for the England and Ireland tour earlier this year, Sooryavanshi has featured in eight of the 21 T20Is India have played so far as regular openers Abhishek and Samson have been performing consistently.

Both of them played a key role in India defending their T20I World Cup title earlier this year.

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At the Asian Games, Samson dropped down to number three to accommodate Sooryavanshi, allowing the youngster to open the innings.

Iyer, however, believes the youngster's exposure to overseas conditions will help him prepare better for future assignments.

"So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets.

"Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well-prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time."

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