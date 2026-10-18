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Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Play Against West Indies? Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer Explains

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India captain Shreyas Iyer explained on Sunday why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not feature in the playing XI during the five T20Is against West Indies. Iyer said India backed the experienced opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while the final match in Bengaluru was washed out, leaving the series tied 2-2.

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Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer said India stayed with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the opening pair against West Indies

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make India’s playing XI in any of the five T20Is

  • Iyer told the 15-year-old Bihar batter to stay patient and trust his process

India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, has opened up about his conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the 15-year-old sensation from Bihar kept warming the bench in the series against the West Indies.

Vaibhav was not included in the playing XI for any of the five matches, including the decider in Bengaluru, which was eventually washed out, leaving the series tied at 2–2.

Captain Shreyas said that he keeps talking to Vaibhav and tells him to be patient for his chance as India continues with the experienced openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Abhishek Sharma added 145 runs in the series against the West Indies, while Sanju Samson scored 168 runs. Both the openers registered two half-centuries, and India's team management continues to back these openers across series.

Iyer On Sooryavanshi

Speaking after the fifth T20I, Iyer said: "I just keep telling him [Vaibhav Sooryavanshi], you will get your opportunities."

"If you are consistent with your process, mindset a bit light and not think too much about not getting an opportunity....you have to wait sometimes. We have two fantastic openers who've been consistent throughout," the skipper said.

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Sanju Samson celebrating after smashing a 21-ball fifty during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi - X/BCCI
Mumbai: India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, left, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sooryavanshi has played eight T20Is since his debut, scoring 246 runs with a strike rate of 186.36. He last played for India at the Asian Games final against Pakistan. Surprisingly, all eight of Vaibhav's matches have come outside India, leaving Indian fans waiting for his debut on home soil.

'We Would Have Won, If We Bowled Better'

Shreyas Iyer also accepted that the series could have been won if the bowling was better in the second and fourth T20Is.

"It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth game. Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way (Shai) Hope batted throughout the series," said Shreyas.

West Indies captain Shai Hope also reflected on the team's performance.

"We were very close (to a series win in India). Something that we haven't done in 20-plus years. We are certainly progressing. The success does not mean series win," added Hope.

"The way we played cricket, guys stepping up at different points. You still have to have that self-belief even if you have not scored for the last 4-5 games, my process never changes and I think I prepare well enough," said Hope on his prolific run in India.

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