Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Play Against West Indies? Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer Explains

Shreyas Iyer said India stayed with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the opening pair against West Indies
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make India’s playing XI in any of the five T20Is
Iyer told the 15-year-old Bihar batter to stay patient and trust his process
India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, has opened up about his conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the 15-year-old sensation from Bihar kept warming the bench in the series against the West Indies.
Vaibhav was not included in the playing XI for any of the five matches, including the decider in Bengaluru, which was eventually washed out, leaving the series tied at 2–2.
Captain Shreyas said that he keeps talking to Vaibhav and tells him to be patient for his chance as India continues with the experienced openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
Abhishek Sharma added 145 runs in the series against the West Indies, while Sanju Samson scored 168 runs. Both the openers registered two half-centuries, and India's team management continues to back these openers across series.
Iyer On Sooryavanshi
Speaking after the fifth T20I, Iyer said: "I just keep telling him [Vaibhav Sooryavanshi], you will get your opportunities."
"If you are consistent with your process, mindset a bit light and not think too much about not getting an opportunity....you have to wait sometimes. We have two fantastic openers who've been consistent throughout," the skipper said.
Sooryavanshi has played eight T20Is since his debut, scoring 246 runs with a strike rate of 186.36. He last played for India at the Asian Games final against Pakistan. Surprisingly, all eight of Vaibhav's matches have come outside India, leaving Indian fans waiting for his debut on home soil.
'We Would Have Won, If We Bowled Better'
Shreyas Iyer also accepted that the series could have been won if the bowling was better in the second and fourth T20Is.
"It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth game. Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way (Shai) Hope batted throughout the series," said Shreyas.
"We were very close (to a series win in India). Something that we haven't done in 20-plus years. We are certainly progressing. The success does not mean series win," added Hope.
"The way we played cricket, guys stepping up at different points. You still have to have that self-belief even if you have not scored for the last 4-5 games, my process never changes and I think I prepare well enough," said Hope on his prolific run in India.