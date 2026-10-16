Abhishek Sharma and Keemo Paul were involved in a heated exchange after the fourth T20I
Paul claimed five wickets as West Indies defeated India by 24 runs
The incident occurred as the five-match series levelled at 2-2
India opener Abhishek Sharma and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul were involved in a heated exchange during the post-match handshake after the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on October 14. The incident caught attention as players from both sides lined up to exchange handshakes following West Indies' 24-run victory.
The brief confrontation prompted umpires and other players to step in and calm the situation. However, the exact reason behind the exchange has not been publicly established, and neither player’s actions should be interpreted as proof of what triggered the disagreement.
What Happened Between Abhishek Sharma and Keemo Paul?
The incident took place after the match, when the Indian and West Indies players were exchanging handshakes. Abhishek and Paul appeared to exchange words, and the interaction quickly became tense.
As the two continued their conversation, the umpire and other players intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. The exchange was brief, but it drew attention because it came immediately after a competitive match in which Paul had played a decisive role in West Indies' victory.
While the footage shows a heated interaction, the specific words exchanged between the players and the reason for the confrontation remain unclear.
Keemo Paul’s Five-Wicket Haul Helped West Indies Level the Series
The tense moment followed a difficult evening for India, who failed to chase down West Indies' imposing target of 248 runs. Captain Shai Hope led the visitors' batting effort with an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 49 not out as West Indies finished at 247/3.
India started their chase aggressively, with Sanju Samson smashing 56 off just 23 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma scored 29 off 24 balls but could not convert his start into a substantial innings.
Keemo Paul then changed the course of the match with a superb bowling performance. He claimed 5/41 in four overs, dismissing key Indian batters and preventing the hosts from building the partnerships required to complete the chase. Gudakesh Motie also contributed with crucial wickets as India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs.
The result levelled the five-match T20I series at 2-2, setting up a winner-takes-all final match in Bengaluru on October 17.
India will look to improve their bowling execution after conceding 247 runs, while their batters will need to maintain their aggressive approach without losing wickets in clusters. West Indies, meanwhile, will take confidence from Paul's match-winning spell and Hope's outstanding form.