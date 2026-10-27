Abhishek Sharma Smashes 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand During 3rd T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Abhishek Sharma scored a 35 ball century on Tuesday, October 27, against hosts New Zealand during the third T20I.

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IND vs WI: 5th T20I-Final Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Abhishek Sharma put on a breathtaking exhibition of power-hitting against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27.

Blasting the bowling attack to all parts of the ground as if playing a video game, the explosive opener raced through his innings, leaving the hosts completely shell-shocked during a record-shattering powerplay display.

He reached the landmark in 35 balls. Although, he had a chance of beating his own record for the fastest T20I century.

Fastest T20I hundreds (FM teams)
30 - Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026
33 - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka), 2024
33 - Finn Allen (New Zealand) vs South Africa, Kolkata, 2026
35 - David Miller (South Africa) vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017
35 - Rohit Sharma (India) vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
35 - Abhishek Sharma (India) vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

Record Start

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