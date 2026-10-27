Mentor Yuvraj Singh Teases Apprentice Abhishek Sharma For Failing To Break Fastest Fifty Record: 'You Still Can't Get'

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 14-ball fifty during his innings of 113 runs against New Zealand in the third T20I, on Tuesday, October 27. He had the chance to beat his mentor Yuvraj Singh for the fastest fifty record in T20I, but he missed. However, Yuvraj didn't miss any chance to tease his apprentice.

image Prefer on Google
Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh
Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India won the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 3-0

  • Batting first, New Zealand scored 198/3 on Tuesday, October 27

  • Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 runs to guide India to a comfortable win

Abhishek Sharma put on a show for Indian fans, smoking New Zealand's bowlers for towering sixes and boundaries on Tuesday, October 26, in Wellington.

During the third T20I of the five-match series, the opener came out all guns blazing as India set out to chase 199 runs and seal the series.

Without wasting any time, Abhishek raced to his fifty in just 14 balls, narrowly missing the chance to break mentor Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest T20I fifty. Yuvraj holds the record, having reached the landmark in 12 balls.

Yuvraj was quick to react, teasing his apprentice for missing the milestone.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "You still can’t get 50 off 12 can you @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard!"

Abhishek's Reply

Abhishek Sharma went on to smash a brilliant 35-ball hundred. He was eventually dismissed for 113, missing out on finishing the match, but India went on to win by six wickets, clinching the series 3-0.

During the post-match presentation, when asked about his reaction to Yuvraj Singh's tweet, Abhishek admitted that it is not easy to go out and try to hit every ball. He praised his mentor for the brand of cricket he played back then, noting that he now truly understands the difficulty of power-hitting.

Related Content
India chased down 199 against New Zealand in 13.2 overs, securing the victory with 40 balls to spare. - bcci/X
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Abhishek Sharma during the match against Pakistan in the Asian Games cricket final. - | Photo: BCCI/X

Abhishek said: "I don't know what kind of cricket he (Yuvraj) was playing back then. It's not easy at all."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories