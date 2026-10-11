India Set Up Record-Breaking T20I Total Despite Being Bundled Up By West Indies In 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma's blistering 69 powered India to a flying start before a late collapse bowled them out for 223 on the final ball
Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer struck key blows to restrict the hosts, setting up a steep target of 224 for the West Indies
The dramatic finish leaves the series finely poised at 1-1 heading into the final two matches
India’s batting went to extremes at Holkar Stadium on Sunday. It produced a blistering opening burst, then a late slide that ended with the side bowled out for 223 off the final ball of the innings. The total is the third-highest all-out score in men’s T20I history, and it leaves the third T20I against West Indies, with the series level at 1-1, finely poised.
After West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, India lost Sanju Samson early. He fell for 3, caught off Shamar Joseph in the second over. Abhishek Sharma then took charge, hitting 69 off 30 balls with six fours and five sixes, while Ishan Kishan added 37 off 18. Kishan was stumped off Roston Chase, who also trapped captain Shreyas Iyer lbw for 1. Shamar Springer then removed Abhishek, leaving India 125/4 at the halfway mark.
The middle order kept the scoreboard moving, but wickets kept falling. Nitish Kumar Reddy looked dangerous with three boundaries before falling at 169/6 in the 15th over. From there India lost four more wickets while adding just 54 runs. Prince Yadav hit three boundaries in the final over, including a scoop and a top-edge for four, to add 13 runs. Joseph then bowled Mayank Yadav for a golden duck off the last ball. Springer and Joseph took two wickets each, and West Indies were left with a target of 224.
India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I - Record
The 223 sits behind only Turkey’s 237 against Bulgaria in Sofia in 2025 and New Zealand’s 225 against India in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year. It is just ahead of Canada’s 219 against Bahamas, Pakistan’s 207 against UAE and Ireland’s 205 against Afghanistan in 2017. New Zealand’s 204 against Pakistan in Auckland completes the list. Six of the seven highest all-out totals have come since 2025.
For India, the match was a reminder that a total in the 220s can still be vulnerable, and that this is a batting-heavy series on flat tracks. With Hyderabad hosting the fourth T20I on October 14 and Bengaluru the decider on October 17, the bowlers face a hard task in the games ahead.