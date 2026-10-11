India Set Up Record-Breaking T20I Total Despite Being Bundled Up By West Indies In 3rd T20I

The middle order kept the scoreboard moving, but wickets kept falling. Nitish Kumar Reddy looked dangerous with three boundaries before falling at 169/6 in the 15th over. From there India lost four more wickets while adding just 54 runs. Prince Yadav hit three boundaries in the final over, including a scoop and a top-edge for four, to add 13 runs. Joseph then bowled Mayank Yadav for a golden duck off the last ball. Springer and Joseph took two wickets each, and West Indies were left with a target of 224.