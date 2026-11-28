Yashasvi Jaiswal's Off-Stump Takes A Beating As Matt Henry Strikes In First Over | WATCH

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi 28 November 2026 1:36 pm Published at: 28 November 2026 7:59 am Updated on:

Matt Henry produces a stunning delivery to bowl Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the second Test against India. Read the article to know how it happened

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi 28 November 2026 1:36 pm Published at: 28 November 2026 7:59 am Updated on:

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Off-Stump Takes A Beating As Matt Henry Strikes In First Over | WATCH Photo: X/Cricbuzz

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