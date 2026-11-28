Matt Henry dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal for a six-ball duck in the opening over
A sharp 131.2 kmph delivery beats Jaiswal's defence and crashes into the off-stump
New Zealand get an early breakthrough after being bowled out for 356
India suffered an early setback in their reply to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356 as Matt Henry produced a superb delivery to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. The left-handed opener failed to survive the opening over at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, handing the hosts the perfect start on Day 2 of the second Test.
Henry needed just six deliveries to make an impact, beating Jaiswal with a delivery that showcased the assistance available for the seamers on the surface.
Matt Henry's Beauty Leaves Jaiswal Clueless
Henry had initially kept Jaiswal interested with deliveries outside the off-stump. However, the New Zealand pacer changed his line on the final ball of the over and attacked the stumps.
Bowling at 131.2 kmph, Henry delivered a good-length ball that angled into the batter before pitching and moving away sharply. Jaiswal, who had taken guard on off-stump, played for the original angle but was beaten by the movement off the surface.
The Indian opener was squared up as the ball went past his outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. Jaiswal could only walk back after scoring zero off six deliveries, while Henry celebrated with a pumped-up fist.
New Zealand Make Early Inroads
The breakthrough was exactly what New Zealand needed after being dismissed for 356 in their first innings. Tom Blundell's 89 had helped the hosts stretch their total, but Akash Deep's five-wicket haul ensured India restrict their opponents under 400.
With the Hagley Oval surface offering movement to the fast bowlers, Henry's early strike put India's top order under immediate pressure. The hosts will now look to build on the breakthrough, while KL Rahul and the incoming Indian batters face the challenge of negotiating New Zealand's disciplined pace attack.