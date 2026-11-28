IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Lunch Break!
India have managed to pick up three wickets in the morning session, but New Zealand's lower order has once again frustrated the visitors. Akash Deep has been India's standout bowler with four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith added valuable runs before departing. Tom Blundell remains unbeaten on 80 and will be key for New Zealand after the break. India will be desperate to wrap up the final two wickets quickly when play resumes.
NZ 330/8
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Akash Deep Continues to Strike!
The pacer finally executes his short-ball plan to perfection as Kyle Jamieson pulls one straight towards deep mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal charges forward and completes a stunning catch to send the New Zealand all-rounder back for 19. However, India miss another opportunity moments later as DDP drops a straightforward catch at gully, denying Akash Deep his fifth wicket. Another frustrating moment for India in the field!
NZ 324/8
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Akash Deep Dismisses Nathan Smith!
The pacer gets rid of Nathan Smith with a sharp return catch, grabbing a leading edge off his own bowling. Smith departs for 26, ending a frustrating partnership for India. Akash Deep picks up his third wicket of the innings as New Zealand lose their seventh!
NZ 291/7
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: India looking for another wicket!
India are slowly losing their grip in this innings. Nathan Smith takes on Akash Deep, collecting a boundary and keeping the scoreboard moving. Tom Blundell continues to dig in at the other end, and the pair are building another frustrating partnership for the visitors. India desperately need a breakthrough before New Zealand take complete control.
NZ 282/6
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Tom Blundell brings up fifty!
New Zealand are slowly rebuilding once again! Tom Blundell and Nathan Smith are putting together a useful partnership, frustrating India's bowling attack after the early breakthrough. Blundell continues to anchor the innings with his half-century, while Smith is offering solid support. India need another wicket quickly before this stand becomes troublesome.
NZ 269/6
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Tom Blundell brings up fifty!
The New Zealand wicketkeeper brings up a fighting half-century as he continues to hold one end together. Nathan Smith is providing support at the other end, while Bumrah keeps searching for his first wicket of the innings. New Zealand continue to add valuable runs despite losing Phillips early on Day 2.
NZ 257/6
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Kamboj with a much-needed breakthrough!
India strike early on Day 2 as Anshul Kamboj gets the better of Glenn Phillips with a beautiful delivery that moves away just enough to take the outside edge. Rishabh Pant makes no mistake behind the stumps as Phillips departs for 36. A dream start for India with the second new ball!
NZ 246/6
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah starts!
Jasprit Bumrah begins the morning session with a maiden over, keeping Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips quiet. India will be hoping to break this dangerous partnership early, while New Zealand look to build on their strong position.
NZ 246/5
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: What India need to do?
India will be desperate to strike early on Day 2 after allowing New Zealand to finish at 246/5. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips have stitched together a crucial partnership, and the visitors must break it quickly to prevent the hosts from crossing 300. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were impressive on Day 1, but Jasprit Bumrah will also need to step up and provide breakthroughs. India cannot afford to repeat their fielding mistakes and must wrap up the New Zealand innings as quickly as possible.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Welcome!
Welcome back to the live blog for Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand! After a gripping opening day swung from a mid-innings wobble to a defiant stand, overnight batters Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips return to build on 246/5 while India’s bowlers hunt early morning breakthroughs.