India will be desperate to strike early on Day 2 after allowing New Zealand to finish at 246/5. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips have stitched together a crucial partnership, and the visitors must break it quickly to prevent the hosts from crossing 300. Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were impressive on Day 1, but Jasprit Bumrah will also need to step up and provide breakthroughs. India cannot afford to repeat their fielding mistakes and must wrap up the New Zealand innings as quickly as possible.