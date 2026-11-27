Jairam Ramesh said women's reservation is already law, accusing the government of using it to push delimitation.
P Chidambaram argued deleting Article 334A could enable immediate implementation of the women's quota.
Akhilesh Yadav called delimitation BJP's “biggest political mistake”, while Opposition leaders questioned its impact on representation.
The Opposition has questioned the government's decision to link the implementation of women's reservation with delimitation, arguing that the exercise could alter the electoral map and affect the political representation of states.
With Parliament scheduled to meet for a four-day sitting from November 30, the issue has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with Congress, the Samajwadi Party and other Opposition leaders challenging the government's stated rationale.
The debate centres on whether the proposed legislative changes are necessary to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023, or whether delimitation is the principal objective of the upcoming parliamentary session.
Jairam Ramesh: Women's Reservation Already Has Legal Backing
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were misleading the public by presenting the Special Session as being about women's reservation.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing one-third reservation for women, was passed unanimously in Parliament in September 2023. He recalled that the Congress president had demanded its immediate implementation, but the demand was rejected.
Ramesh claimed that the law was not notified until 10:40 pm on April 16, 2026, and argued that the Special Session was therefore not required to enact women's reservation, which was already law.
He maintained that the session was instead intended to advance delimitation. Ramesh also questioned the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the electoral roll preparation process had been compromised and that the integrity of elections had been damaged.
According to him, entrusting delimitation to the election machinery under Kumar would allow those accused of electoral irregularities to influence constituency boundaries.
P Chidambaram: Delete Article 334A To Implement Quota
Former Union minister P Chidambaram argued that the government could implement women's reservation immediately by removing Article 334A of the Constitution.
In his post on X, Chidambaram said the 106th Constitutional Amendment inserted Article 334A, linking women's reservation to delimitation after the next Census.
He said the Congress and other Opposition parties had opposed the provision during parliamentary debates because it created two hurdles: the Census and delimitation after the Census.
Chidambaram accused the BJP of insisting on the provision and said deleting Article 334A would allow women's reservation to be implemented without waiting for those processes.
Akhilesh Yadav: BJP’s Biggest Political Mistake
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the proposed delimitation exercise, describing it as the “biggest mistake” in the BJP’s politics.
In a post on X, Yadav said, "Delimitation will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP’s politics."
His remarks come amid Opposition concerns over the possible impact of redrawing constituencies on the political representation of states, particularly those that have controlled population growth.
Sagarika Ghose Questions TMC MPs’ Voting Rights
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose raised a separate question over the parliamentary process, alleging that disqualification petitions against 20 TMC MPs had remained pending before the Lok Sabha Speaker for six months.
Ghose said the Speaker had not ruled on the petitions despite Supreme Court directives. She questioned whether the MPs would be allowed to vote on the delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha and whether their votes would be legally valid if they were supposed to have been disqualified.
She also accused the government of weakening democracy, criticising what she described as the media's portrayal of its decisions as a “master stroke”.
What Is Delimitation And How Is It Linked To Women’s Reservation?
Delimitation is the process of redrawing electoral constituency boundaries and determining how many Lok Sabha seats each state gets. Article 82 of the Constitution provides for the readjustment of seats and constituencies after every Census.
India has undertaken delimitation four times. The first exercise, in 1952, fixed 494 Lok Sabha seats based on the 1951 Census. The total increased to 522 in 1963 and 543 in 1973.
Since 1976, the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states has been based on the 1971 Census. A constitutional amendment froze the allocation until the first Census after 2000, while a subsequent amendment extended the freeze until the first Census after 2026. The stated objective was to encourage states to pursue population control.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023, provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, its implementation is linked to a delimitation exercise based on the first Census conducted after the law came into force.
The government’s proposed April legislation sought to use the latest available Census data, effectively the 2011 Census, to facilitate implementation of the quota by the 2029 general election. While ministers have said no state would lose seats, Opposition parties have argued that the exercise could disadvantage southern states.