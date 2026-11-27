For 6 months @loksabhaspeaker has NOT RULED on the 20 TRAITOR TMC MPs against whom Disqualification Petitions are pending. Even Supreme Court directives have gone unheeded. Will these traitors now be allowed to vote on the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha? Are their votes legal? How can they vote when they should have been disqualified by now? @narendramodi @AmitShah are destroying democracy every day. And guess what the media does? Keeps trumpeting “master stroke.”