Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on November 26 with suspected dehydration, his daughter Supriya Sule said.
Sule said the veteran politician needed to travel less, but remained deeply attached to his work.
The latest hospitalisation follows treatment earlier in November for a chest and respiratory infection; family members said he was stable.
At 85, Sharad Pawar has spent decades moving between political meetings, public engagements and the corridors of power. But this week, it was his daughter’s plea for him to slow down that brought the veteran politician’s health back into focus.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday, November 26, after he appeared to be suffering from dehydration, his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule said.
In a post on X, Sule wrote: “We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration.” She added that her father needed to reduce his travel and take things slower, but continued to remain deeply committed to his work. “He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much,” she said, thanking people for their concern and good wishes.
The message was both a health update and a glimpse of a familiar family concern: a leader whose attachment to public life appears difficult to separate from his daily routine. Pawar's latest hospitalisation comes weeks after he received treatment for a chest and respiratory infection.
A Recent Spell Of Hospitalisation
The NCP (SP) chief was earlier admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 after complaints of cough, chest pain and breathing discomfort. He was subsequently moved to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment and observation. Doctors had described his earlier illness as a chest and respiratory infection, with a bronchitis-like condition also reported.
The latest admission has renewed attention on the demands of Pawar's packed schedule. Reports said he felt uneasy while travelling from Pune to Mumbai by road before being taken to hospital. His daughter’s appeal to reduce travel has therefore become an important part of the latest update, although no detailed medical bulletin on the suspected dehydration was immediately made public.
Pawar Reportedly Stable
Pawar's family and party colleagues have sought to reassure supporters. His grand-nephew and NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar said he was doing fine and was likely to be discharged on Friday, November 27. NCP leader Praful Patel also said Pawar had felt uneasy during the journey from Pune and was taken to hospital for medical examination.
The latest reports said Pawar was stable, but his daughter’s message carried a reminder that even a lifelong political campaigner has limits. For a leader accustomed to being on the move, the hardest instruction may be the simplest one: to pause.