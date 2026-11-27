India decided to leave out Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj for the 2nd Test against New Zealand
Fans and pundits have questioned Team India's selection calls
Sunil Gavaskar joined the debate, advocating for Jadeja's inclusion in the playing XI
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar questioned India's decision to leave out Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.
India's selection calls have drawn widespread scrutiny, leaving fans and pundits perplexed as the team omitted Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja for the second straight match. Siraj's exclusion was in the spotlight, but Gavaskar shifted attention toward Jadeja's omission too.
"Well, we are only talking about Siraj, but what about Jadeja? He is India's third-highest wicket-taker in this WTC cycle. I do believe his spin would've been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days. He is someone who is known to grip and turn the ball on placid pitches. So, tough luck for him as well as Mohammed Siraj," said Gavaskar.
'I Am Backing This Team'
Despite openly criticising the Indian team's selection calls for the first and second Tests, Sunil Gavaskar made clear that he is backing the playing XI in the match.
He said that once the team is selected, it is representing India and it is not anyone's team but the Indian team.
"Siraj is the top wicket-taker in this cycle, but let's wait and see. I have always seen it this way: whatever reservations you might have regarding the final XI, 14, or 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and mine. It is the Indian team, after all. So, I am backing this team, and I am praying that this team does well," he added.