"For me, to think Siraj is not among your top four bowlers is a little hard to get over. I'm not saying he would have got you wickets, but the way they batted, the fact of the matter is that when you don't have that experience... Look, it all looks very good, the figures, the economy rate, the ball is moving and they're bowling wide of the stumps, so the batters are leaving and the economy looks good," Gavaskar added.