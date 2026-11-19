Sunil Gavaskar slammed India's decision to drop Mohammed Siraj for the 1st Test against New Zealand
Gavaskar pointed out that Siraj's bowling rhythm was completely fine and questioned the lack of Test experience in the chosen pace attack
Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips forged an unbeaten 173-run stand to reach 243/5
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was left shocked as he saw the Indian team not pick Mohammed Siraj for the 1st Test against New Zealand on Thursday, November 19.
The former captain was surprised by the selection calls and questioned the management for dropping an experienced bowler in such conditions.
However, he said that the signs were already there that Siraj wasn't going to be picked in the first Test.
"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him after he featured in the final ODI. But this is a surprise," said Gavaskar, talking to Sony Sports after the toss.
"I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said.
'Nothing Wrong With His Bowling'
Gavaskar was categorically clear that Siraj wasn't out of form or struggling to find rhythm. He contemplated and said that he couldn't think of any reason why Siraj was dropped.
"There is nothing wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I have observed of the cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," said Gavaskar.
Gavaskar further discussed the topic after the second session, as Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips were building a partnership which eventually frustrated India.
"Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna started playing Tests only a year or two ago. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj, one of your experienced bowlers, was available and you haven't picked him," said Gavaskar.
"For me, to think Siraj is not among your top four bowlers is a little hard to get over. I'm not saying he would have got you wickets, but the way they batted, the fact of the matter is that when you don't have that experience... Look, it all looks very good, the figures, the economy rate, the ball is moving and they're bowling wide of the stumps, so the batters are leaving and the economy looks good," Gavaskar added.
Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips Partnership
Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Akash Deep struck early as New Zealand lost three wickets for 51.
Bumrah returned and struck twice to leave New Zealand at 70/5. New Zealand needed a big partnership to script a fightback, and Nicholls, along with Phillips, did just that. They added a 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take New Zealand to 243/5 by stumps on Day 1.
(Note: Fixed a speaker attribution typo in the second section where Gavaskar's quote was accidentally attributed to "said Siraj".)