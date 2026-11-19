Sitanshu Kotak defended Mohammed Siraj's omission, insisting India's playing XI was selected with the entire five-day Test in mind
Kotak explained Washington Sundar's inclusion due to New Zealand's four left-handed top-order batters and backed Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna
Henry Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*) helped New Zealand recover from 60/4 to reach 243/5 at stumps on Day 1
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has thrown his weight behind the team management's decision to bench Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand, despite the selection call attracting considerable criticism.
Siraj's absence was one of the major talking points after India opted for Anshul Kamboj in their pace-heavy playing XI. The youngster joined Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep in a four-seamer combination, leaving the experienced Siraj on the sidelines.
However, Kotak maintained that India's selection was not dictated by the immediate demands of the opening day.
According to him, the team management had considered how the bowling combination would serve them throughout the match before finalising the XI.
"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.
Another selection that Kotak addressed was Washington Sundar's inclusion. The all-rounder's ability to bowl against left-handed batters was an important consideration, given that four of New Zealand's top-order batters bat left-handed.
"We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.
The opening day, however, presented contrasting phases for India's bowling attack. Bumrah was particularly effective with the new ball, helping the hosts push New Zealand into trouble at 60/4.
But as the ball softened and lost its shine after the 30th over, India's seamers found it difficult to sustain the early pressure.
New Zealand made the most of the opportunity, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips combining for an unbeaten stand that took the visitors to 243/5 at stumps. Nicholls was batting on 113, while Phillips had moved to 94, leaving India with plenty to ponder ahead of the second day's play.
Kotak was also questioned about Kamboj's bowling speed, with the pacer operating largely between 126 and 130 kmph. The batting coach, however, saw little reason for concern and backed the youngster's ability to contribute despite not generating express pace.
"Yes, pace matters only in the third spell. Kamboj's speed is 130, 128, maybe a few balls at 126. That's fine," he said.
Prasidh Krishna's expensive spells were another talking point, but Kotak urged a more balanced assessment of the Karnataka pacer. He acknowledged that Krishna's attacking instincts could sometimes result in runs being conceded, but argued that the same approach also brought wickets.
"Prasidh, we know, is an attacking bowler and we know he would go for a few runs. When he gets wickets, we like it. When he gets hit, we don't like it. That's an unfair way to look at him," he said.
Explaining New Zealand's recovery, Kotak pointed to the changing nature of the pitch as the day progressed. The sunshine helped dry out the moisture on the surface sooner than expected, taking away some of the assistance that had initially favoured India's fast bowlers.
He also credited the visitors for showing discipline against the spin bowling and making better use of the conditions once the new ball threat had diminished.
New Zealand's late-day resurgence, led by Nicholls and Phillips, ensured that India finished the day on the back foot despite their early breakthroughs.