Pro-Khalistan demonstrators reportedly tried to block Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during his US visit, raising slogans in support of Khalistan and allegedly tearing the Indian national flag.
Videos circulating online showed Khalistani supporters confronting the vehicle and tearing the Indian flag as the convoy passed.
The protest follows similar demonstrations abroad targeting Indian public figures. In August 2026, pro-Khalistan protesters gathered outside a New York event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising Khalistan slogans; Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged desecration of the Indian flag there.
In March 2025, a khalistani protester broke through a police cordon outside Chatham House in London as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar left, stood in front of his car and tore an Indian flag, Reuters reported.
Gandhi's Comments On India's Economy
At a fireside chat with students and faculty at an Columbia University event on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi described the country as sitting on an “economic disaster” and criticised unemployment, manufacturing and the education system.
Gandhi said that the economic model India had followed had “stopped giving results almost a decade ago”. He questioned whether the government’s flagship initiatives, including Make in India and Start-up India, had strengthened the economy.
“One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside,” he said, adding that unemployment and problems in education remained pressing concerns.
Gandhi described small and medium enterprises and agriculture as central to the economy and its employment base, and called for manufacturing to be rebuilt. “The spine of the economy has been broken,” he said.
He argued that services alone could not create enough jobs for the workforce. “You cannot give enough people jobs through services... You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services,” he said.
Gandhi Questions Private Investment
The Congress leader also questioned the pace of private investment, alleging that growth was concentrated among a few large business groups, including those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.
“Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India called Adani and Ambani?” he asked.
He also asked why the Tata group was, in his words, being taken over by Adani, without elaborating on the claim. Gandhi said the economic framework built over the years had been eroded and needed to be restored.
BJP Cites Growth Projections
The BJP criticised Gandhi’s remarks and called him the “leader of anti-India propaganda”. National media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal cited growth projections of around 7% for 2026–27 from the IMF, Moody’s and the Reserve Bank of India, as well as a World Bank report on poverty reduction, saying India’s progress was “backed by data”.