Mr Gandhi, since you've posted Halebidu, a few questions: 1. Do you know why the Hoysala capital Dwarasamudra came to be called Halebidu, "the old capital"? 2. ⁠Can you bring yourself to name who ransacked it? We can: Alauddin Khalji's general Malik Kafur in 1311, and Muhammad bin Tughlaq's army in 1326–27. Can you shame them? 3. Across Halebidu, Idols of gods still stand with broken faces and hands. Who broke them? 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦, 𝐑𝐚𝐆𝐚. 𝐃𝐢𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰?