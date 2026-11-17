The BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi over his use of a Hoysaleshwara Temple image and the phrase 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' in his X post.
The party invoked Halebidu’s history, citing the invasions by Malik Kafur in 1311 and Muhammad bin Tughlaq's army in 1326-27.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised Rahul’s imagery, while the row followed his remarks at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch.
BJP on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that fear, anger and hatred had woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters. The party asked the Congress leader to identify those responsible for the destruction of Halebidu, the historic Hoysala capital in Karnataka.
Retweeting Rahul’s post on X, the BJP wrote, “Mr Gandhi, since you've posted Halebidu, a few questions.”
The BJP’s response centred on the image of the Hoysaleshwara Temple shared by Rahul and his closing line, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”. It also questioned whether he knew why Dwarasamudra, the former Hoysala capital, came to be known as Halebidu, meaning the “old capital”.
The exchange followed Rahul’s post earlier on Tuesday, in which he said fear, anger and hatred had woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters. The political row widened as the BJP invoked Halebidu’s history and medieval invasions, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma separately criticised Rahul’s imagery and wording.
Halebidu History
The BJP based its response on the history of the Hoysala capital. Dwarasamudra, the former capital of the Hoysala dynasty, later came to be known as Halebidu, meaning the “old capital”.
In its post on X, the party referred to the destruction of the city during invasions in the 14th century. It wrote, “Can you bring yourself to name who ransacked it? We can: Alauddin Khalji's general Malik Kafur in 1311, and Muhammad bin Tughlaq's army in 1326-27. Can you shame them?”
Temple Sculpture Reference
The image shared by Rahul was from the Hoysaleshwara Temple in Halebidu. The sculpture depicts Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati riding Nandi, Shiva’s sacred bull.
The BJP also referred to the condition of the temple sculptures, writing, “Across Halebidu, Idols of gods still stand with broken faces and hands. Who broke them?”
It then questioned Rahul’s use of the phrase “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”. “Satyam comes first in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, RaGa. Did you know?” the party wrote in its response.
Rahul Gandhi's X Post
Rahul’s post earlier on Tuesday said, “Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love.”
He added, “As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives.”
He ended the post with “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.
The BJP’s response targeted both Rahul’s remarks and the temple image attached to his post. What began as Rahul’s comment on BJP and RSS supporters turned into a wider exchange over history, religion and symbolism.
Himanta's Criticism
Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised Rahul’s post on X. The Assam Chief Minister argued that no human being, including anyone from the Gandhi family, could be equated with God.
He wrote, “To portray mortals as Shiv and Parvati is not devotion. It is entitlement grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine.”
Sarma added that people should bow before God rather than equate themselves with Him. He also said humility was the foundation of greatness.
His criticism focused on what he described as Rahul’s implied comparison with divine figures, rather than the medieval history of Halebidu.
Recalling his childhood, Rahul said, “For every meal, there’d be Papa and in Papa’s lap there would be Mumma.”
He said he had considered this normal while growing up. However, that changed when he visited his friends’ homes and noticed that their parents did not show similar affection.