President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow on X over the deaths of eight people in a passenger bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
Extending condolences to bereaved families and praying for the injured, she reacted to an early-morning crash near Gular Bazar where a bus plunged into a 100-metre ravine.
SDRF teams rescued 26 injured passengers from the site and shifted them to hospitals in Rishikesh.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident is deeply saddening and expressed condolences to the deceased family members.
A passenger bus broke through a roadside railing and plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in the state's Tehri Garhwal district early Tuesday, leaving eight people dead and 26 others injured, officials said.
The bus travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath met with the accident at around 5.15 am, nearly 20 km from Rishikesh. It had departed from Haridwar at 3.15 am and stopped briefly at Rishikesh before continuing its journey.
According to the officials, the bus reportedly went out of control near Gular, broke through the roadside railing and fell into the gorge below the Gular bridge.
"The news of the deaths in a road accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is deeply saddening. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured," the President said in a post on X in Hindi.