Ko Kyung-pyo Apologises After Drunk Driving Accident, Halts Activities Amid Police Investigation

Ko Kyung-pyo was involved in a DUI incident in Seoul.
The accident involved the actor’s personal car and police reportedly carried out a breathalyser test at the scene.
The crash has already affected his TV work.
South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo (also spelt Go Kyung-pyo) was recently booked by Seoul police after he allegedly drove under the influence (DUI) and hit a street-cleaning truck in Seoul. The Reply 1988 actor has apologised for the DUI incident and announced a hiatus from all activities. He said he will fully cooperate with the police investigation, take necessary measures to address the damage, and accept all responsibilities.
Ko Kyung-pyo's apology after drunk driving incident
On Sunday, Kyung-pyo shared his apology note titled "I’m Sorry. This is Ko Kyung-pyo".
He said, "Driving after drinking was entirely my fault" and "I will halt all scheduled activities." He first apologised to those who were "working early in the morning and were put in danger and startled by my driving".
"My actions could have seriously injured someone. It was irresponsible."
What Ko Kyung-pyo said about the DUI incident
Speaking about the accident, he explained, "After colliding with a cleaning truck, I couldn’t immediately find a place to stop, so I drove a bit further and parked. I got out of the car to check where I had hit and immediately apologised to the two environmental sanitation workers."
He added, "The two workers cautiously informed me they had already reported the incident to the police. I apologised again, taking responsibility for my mistake, and waited for the police while talking briefly at the scene."
Apologising to broadcast industry professionals. Ko Kyung-pyo wrote, "Due to my mistake, scenes we filmed laughing together must be re-edited, and those who prepared for long-awaited schedules now face difficult decisions. I’m deeply sorry to the producers, staff, and colleagues who trusted and worked with me."
"I will cooperate fully with the police investigation, take necessary measures to address the damage caused, and accept all responsibilities. I will never forget the shame I feel and live while holding myself accountable. I’m truly sorry," he concluded his statement.
Ko Kyung Pyo DUI controversy
The crash involved the actor’s personal car, according to The Chosun Daily,
The report stated that the crash happened at about 3:30 am in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district. He was the only person in the vehicle. Police reportedly found his blood alcohol concentration at 0.150% in a breathalyser test conducted at the scene. In South Korea, a reading of 0.08% or higher can lead to the revocation of a driving licence.