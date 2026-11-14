Reply 1988 Actor Ko Kyung Pyo Booked For Drunk Driving Accident, Agency Apologises

Ko Kyung Pyo allegedly crashed his car into a truck in Seoul.
Police reportedly conducted a breathalyser test at the scene and recorded a 0.150% blood alcohol concentration.
tvN’s Sixth Sense: B Side and MBC’s Hangout with Yoo reduced or edited his appearances after the controversy.
South Korean actor Ko Kyung Pyo (also spelt Go Kyung Pyo), best known for playing Sung Sun Woo in the South Korean drama Reply 1988, was booked by Seoul police after he allegedly drove under the influence (DUI) and hit a street-cleaning truck in Seoul in the early hours of Saturday (November 14). The crash has already affected his TV work, with two shows deciding to reduce his screen time.
Ko Kyung Pyo car accident
The crash involved the actor’s personal car, according to The Chosun Daily, which reported that police carried out a breathalyser test at the scene. His agency later apologised and said he had completed the police investigation and returned home.
The report stated that the crash happened at about 3:30 am in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district. He was the only person in the vehicle. Police reportedly found his blood alcohol concentration at 0.150% in a breathalyser test conducted at the scene. In South Korea, a reading of 0.08% or higher can lead to the revocation of a driving licence.
The report did not indicate any change in the police findings, but it put the actor under immediate public and professional scrutiny.
Two variety shows cut down his screen time
The controversy has spread quickly beyond the police case. Broadcasters behind two shows in which Ko appears as a regular cast member have edited or reduced his appearances, while attention has now turned to his upcoming releases and a fan meeting.
A representative of Sixth Sense: B Side confirmed that Ko's screen time would be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale. His role in the '95 MBC Seoul Music Festival special on Hangout with Yoo is also cut back.
Ko Kyung Pyo's agency reacts
His agency CL&Company apologised after the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of his actions. “We sincerely apologise to those affected by Go Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident,” the agency stated in a statement. It added, “He has completed the police investigation and returned home. He acknowledges his mistake and deeply regrets it. He will humbly accept any penalties and fulfil his responsibilities, including compensating for the damages.”
Ko Kyung Pyo's upcoming projects
Ko will be seen in The Village Barber 2, which premieres on November 29, and Great Escape: Urban Legends, set for release on December 2.