Reply 1988 Actor Ko Kyung Pyo Booked For Drunk Driving Accident, Agency Apologises

Ko Kyung Pyo's agency reacts

His agency CL&Company apologised after the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of his actions. “We sincerely apologise to those affected by Go Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident,” the agency stated in a statement. It added, “He has completed the police investigation and returned home. He acknowledges his mistake and deeply regrets it. He will humbly accept any penalties and fulfil his responsibilities, including compensating for the damages.”