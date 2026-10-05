The Assassin(s) Controversy: Yoo Hae Jin’s Agency Warns Against Defamation, Privacy Violations

Yoo Hae Jin's Agency Issues Statement On Privacy Breach

On October 5, VAST Entertainment released the following statement, "We recently confirmed that slander and falsehoods about our actor Yoo Hae Jin are being spread indiscriminately through online communities and social media. We are taking very seriously the creation and spread of falsehoods about our actor, the malicious attacks of character and insults [being made], along with all acts violating the actor’s privacy, threatening his personal safety, or defaming his character. Therefore, we are continuously gathering relevant posts and evidence, and we plan to take all possible measures to protect our actor’s personal rights and safety from such illegal acts. We will continue to regularly monitor for acts infringing on our actor’s personal rights and safety, and we will continue to take necessary measures in response to any incidents we find."