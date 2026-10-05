The Assassin(s) Controversy: Yoo Hae Jin’s Agency Warns Against Defamation, Privacy Violations

Yoo Hae Jin's agency has brought out a statement on privacy assaults.
The actor has been under fire for his latest film, The Assassin(s).
The film is in controversy for historical distortion.
Actor Yoo Hae Jin's agency vowed a firm response Monday after controversy surrounding Yoo’s film The Assassin(s) spiralled into a boycott targeting the actor and an aggressive rally outside his home. The film has landed in controversy for allegedly distorting history. Conservative groups held a demonstration outside Yoo’s home in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Sunday. They called for a halt to all screenings and demanded the cast and crew to officially apologise.
Yoo Hae Jin's Agency Issues Statement On Privacy Breach
On October 5, VAST Entertainment released the following statement, "We recently confirmed that slander and falsehoods about our actor Yoo Hae Jin are being spread indiscriminately through online communities and social media. We are taking very seriously the creation and spread of falsehoods about our actor, the malicious attacks of character and insults [being made], along with all acts violating the actor’s privacy, threatening his personal safety, or defaming his character. Therefore, we are continuously gathering relevant posts and evidence, and we plan to take all possible measures to protect our actor’s personal rights and safety from such illegal acts. We will continue to regularly monitor for acts infringing on our actor’s personal rights and safety, and we will continue to take necessary measures in response to any incidents we find."
The remarks came as the controversy surrounding alleged historical inaccuracies in The Assassin(s) began to extend to Yoo, who plays a key role in the film. The movie probes the attempted assassination of then-South Korean President Park Chung Hee on August 15, 1974. The incident resulted in the death of his wife, First Lady Yuk Young-soo. Much of the debate has focused on the film’s ambiguous ending. As Yoo’s character, a police detective, and other figures investigate the shooting, they begin to suspect that the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, the organisation that preceded today’s National Intelligence Service, may have been involved.
Critics claim that this portrayal could reinforce a long-standing conspiracy theory suggesting that the government played a role in the First Lady’s death.
Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young condemned the protests outside the actor's residence. "People are free to judge a film, but threatening the safety of its creators destroys democracy," Chae wrote on social media Monday. He exhorted tighter police protection.
The Busan International Film Festival also canceled events that director Hur Jin-ho, Yoo, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho were to attend, including Lee's Actor's House session on Wednesday. On Oct. 1, the festival cited "unavoidable circumstances." Safety concerns are inevitable.