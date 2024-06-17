Jin Bids Goodbye To The South Korean Military: Unseen Photos From The Discharge Of The K-Pop Star – View Pics

Here are some of the most unseen pictures from the time when Jin was discharged from the South Korean military:
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin, center, waves after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Yeoncheon, South Korea.
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin, left, is greeted by other members after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Yeoncheon, South Korea.
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin, front right, is greeted by other soldiers after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Yeoncheon, South Korea.
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin, left, is greeted by other members j-hope, center, and RM, right, after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Yeoncheon, South Korea.
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin salutes after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Yeoncheon, South Korea.