Jin Bids Goodbye To The South Korean Military: Unseen Photos From The Discharge Of The K-Pop Star – View Pics

After a long wait, Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has been discharged from the military. The musician, who enlisted in December 2022, was spotted leaving his base camp in his military uniform recently. BTS members met him after his discharge ceremony outside the military camp’s gates. Here are some of the most unseen pictures from the time when Jin was discharged from the South Korean military.