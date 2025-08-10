Gunfight Underway In J&K’s Kishtwar As Army Engages Terrorists

1. Army troops engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in the Dul area of J&K
2. The operation follows Saturday’s Kulgam encounter in which two soldiers.
3. Security forces, including the Army, J&K Police, CRPF, and SOG, continue coordinated counterterrorism efforts across the region.
A gunbattle is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after the Army established contact with terrorists in the Dul area on Sunday, the White Knight Corps said.
“Contact was established with terrorists earlier in the day during an intelligence-based operation. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” the Corps posted on X.
The encounter comes just a day after two soldiers — Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh — were killed in overnight firing in Kulgam district as ‘Operation Akhal’ entered its ninth day. The operation, launched on August 1 following specific intelligence inputs, has involved the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG).
The Kulgam encounter also left at least one terrorist dead. Paying tribute to the slain soldiers, the Chinar Corps wrote on X: “Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues.”
Security forces remain on high alert across the region as coordinated counterterrorism operations press ahead.