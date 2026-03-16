Winter Paralympics 2026: China Secure Top Spot With 44 Medals; USA And Russia Finish 2nd and 3rd - See Best Photos
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics concluded with a spectacular display of athletic excellence across northern Italy, marking the movement's 50th anniversary. China maintained its international dominance by topping the medal table with 15 gold medals and 44 total podium finishes. The United States secured second place with 13 golds, highlighted by their continued mastery in Para ice hockey. Host nation Italy achieved its best-ever Winter Paralympic performance to finish fourth, while Russia and Austria rounded out the top five. Standout athletes like Veronika Aigner and Oksana Masters each claimed four gold medals, cementing their status as legends of winter parasports. Watch some of the best pictures from the event below.
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