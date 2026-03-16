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Gold medalists Veronika Aigner, of Austria, left, and her guide Eric Digruber celebrate on the podium of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom vision impaired, watched by bronze medalists Elina Stary, of Austria, and her guide Stefan Winter, right, at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti