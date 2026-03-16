Winter Paralympics 2026: China Secure Top Spot With 44 Medals; USA And Russia Finish 2nd and 3rd - See Best Photos

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics concluded with a spectacular display of athletic excellence across northern Italy, marking the movement's 50th anniversary. China maintained its international dominance by topping the medal table with 15 gold medals and 44 total podium finishes. The United States secured second place with 13 golds, highlighted by their continued mastery in Para ice hockey. Host nation Italy achieved its best-ever Winter Paralympic performance to finish fourth, while Russia and Austria rounded out the top five. Standout athletes like Veronika Aigner and Oksana Masters each claimed four gold medals, cementing their status as legends of winter parasports. Watch some of the best pictures from the event below.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
United States' Brett Bolton, center, challenges for the puck with Canada's Anton Jacobs-Webb during the ice hockey gold medal match between United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
1/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
Players of the United States celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal at the ice hockey of the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Ebba Aarsjoe, of Sweden, poses for photos with her three alpine skiing gold medals, at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Johannes Aigner, of Austria, waits his turn to start his first run of the alpine skiing men's slalom vision impaired at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Maria Martin-Granizo, of Spain, crosses the finish line on her second run of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom standing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Davide Bendotti, of Italy, competes in his first run of the alpine skiing men's slalom standing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
United States' Kayden Beasley, left, celebrates with his teammate Malik Jones after scoring during the ice hockey gold medal match between United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Ebba Aarsjoe, of Sweden, poses for photos with her alpine skiing three gold and one bronze medals, at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Cross Country
Brittany Hudak, of Canada, competes in the cross country skiing women's 10Km interval start classic standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Alejandra Requesens, of Spain, competes in her first run of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom vision impaired at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Anna Soens, of the United States, watches Mata Rodriguez, of Spain, reflected in her goggles, leave the start gate for her second run in the alpine skiing women's giant slalom sitting at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Audrey Pascual Seco, of Spain, reacts after crossing the finish line in the to win the bronze medal in the alpine skiing women's giant slalom sitting at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Snowboard
Zach Miller, of the United States, from left, Keith Gabel, of the United States, and Alex Massie, of Canada, compete in a men's snowboard cross SB-LL2 semifinal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Cross Country
Dave Miln, of Australia, ie welcomed back by his dog Suki after competing in the cross country skiing men's 10Km interval start sitting final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/29
Sweden World Cup Alpine Skiing
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during a women's World Cup giant slalom, in Are, Sweden. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Cross Country
Wang Chenyang, of China, crosses the finish line in the cross country skiing men's 10Km interval start classic standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
Italian players get ready prior to the Group A hockey match between Italy and China at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Cross Country
Robelson Lula, of Brazil, stands after competing in the cross country skiing men's 10Km interval start sitting final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Maria Martin-Granizo, of Spain, competes in her first run of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom standing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Snowboard
Mike Schultz, of the United States, stretches during warmup before the start of the snowboard cross competitions at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Claire Petit, of the Netherlands, competes in the alpine skiing women's super-G standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Wheelchair Curling
Jinqiao Yang, of China, competes during wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session against Italy at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
Chine's Li Hongguan challenges for the puck with Italy's Gianluigi Rosa during the Group A hockey match between Italy and China at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Bernt Marius Roerstad, of Norway, competes in the alpine skiing men's super-G standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Zhang Wenjing, of China, competes in her first run of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom sitting at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Ice Hockey
United States' Declan Farmer runs to the puck during a semifinal hockey match between United States and Czech Republic at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Snowboard
Kate Delson, of the United States, competes in her second run of the snowboard women's banked slalom sb-ll2 at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Biathlon
China's Shiyu Wang competes in the Para Biathlon Women's sprint sitting at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Gakuta Koike, of Japan, reacts after competing in the alpine skiing men's downhill standing competition at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
29/29
Milan Cortina Paralympics Alpine Skiing
Gold medalists Veronika Aigner, of Austria, left, and her guide Eric Digruber celebrate on the podium of the alpine skiing women's giant slalom vision impaired, watched by bronze medalists Elina Stary, of Austria, and her guide Stefan Winter, right, at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. M Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host RCB's IPL 2026 Home Games After Clearance From Karnataka Government

  3. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  4. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. Day In Pics: March 14, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  2. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  3. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  4. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  5. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No bilateral Talks Yet On Strait Of Hormuz Operation, Says India

  2. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  3. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  5. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz